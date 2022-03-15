Hemp seed oil: An ingredient that may take over the cosmetic industry by storm

Mumbai: Cannabis (Hemp) Seed Oil is gaining popularity in the cosmetic industry; it is known to be the major ingredient for many products ranges put forth by clean beauty brands. This oil is believed to offer numerous benefits to enhance and soothe your skin. Let’s find out more about hemp seed oil and why hemp seed oil is an important ingredient for the cosmetic industry.

First of all, let’s understand what Hemp is? Mr Keshav Agarwal – Chief Cannabis Researcher, Co-Founder - INCARE LAB LLP, says, “Addressing such a complex issue requires the recollection of basic concepts and definitions. There are many local and street names and synonyms used for cannabis. Most famous synonyms are Hemp, Ganja, Marihuana, Bhang, Marijuana, Pot, Gandia, Grass, Chanvre and many more. Cannabis sativa is the botanical name of a plant belonging to the family Cannabaceae. Modern research has shown that the genus Cannabis is mono-specific (i.e., within the genus Cannabis, the only existing species is Sativa).”

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) while cannabis is commonly designated by different subspecies names (e.g., Indicia, Sativa, Ruderalis, Spontanea, Kafiristanica), the chemical and morphological distinctions by which cannabis has been divided into these subspecies are often not readily discernible, appear to be environmentally modifiable and vary in a continuous fashion. For most purposes, it suffices to apply the name Cannabis Sativa to all cannabis plants encountered.

Hemp is the English vernacular name historically given to Cannabis Sativa. Nowadays, its meaning has evolved to mean crops explicitly grown for purposes other than the psychoactive ones, such as clothing fiber, paper, fuel, building material from the fiber or food and oil from the seeds. The dissociation of “Hemp” from psych activity related cannabis is purely artificial and terminological. Nevertheless, different Countries adopted various cutting points to distinguish legal and illegal Cannabis according to THC content (e.g., 0.2%, 0.3%, 0.6%, and 1% ,2%, 3%, 4%, 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, 9%, 10% and so on...)

Cannabis (Hemp) Seed oil is extracted from the seeds of the cannabis plant through the Cold Press technique, hemp seed oil is very rich with Omega 3 & Omega 6 and has a balanced ratio of 3:1 of omega 6&3 along with 9 Essential Amino Acids. It also contains oleic acid, stearidonic acid, and gamma-linolenic acid, and this is considered the benefits to the skin.

Hemp seed oil moisturises the skin and controls oil production, which could block skin pores. This aspect makes it suitable for all skin types and thereby a very versatile ingredient and product in itself. Owing to its lightweight consistency, hemp oil does not leave the skin feeling oily. Since it is a mild and gentle oil, it makes for a good option for those with sensitive skin. The hemp seed oil has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. It also soothes acne-prone skin by neutralising the sebum that causes breakouts. Thus, adding the use of hemp seed oil ingredient into your cosmetic products can be very beneficial to the skin.

Hemp Seed oil is revolutionising clean beauty and lifestyle like never before with the brands tapping into the benefits of this versatile ingredient around the globe and featuring hemp as the protagonist in their topical products. Hemp seed oil can be used in various cosmetic products like Creams, lotions, emulsions, face, lip and body butters, facial and hair oils. The consumer is also increasingly becoming more receptive to the idea of using hemp seed oil. The awareness of hemp seed oil as a powerful ingredient suitable for every skin type is gradually rising in the market.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 10:21 AM IST