Hangover After Holi Celebration? Here Are Tips To Recover From Bhang After-Effect

Holi bash is incomplete without consuming Bhang and grooving to the DJ music, that adds festive spirit to the whole celebration. However, as we dance to the DJ tunes, we often lose count of the glasses of bhang we have consumed.

We get headaches, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, exhaustion and much more after the Holi party. But if you find yourself waking up with a Bhang-induced hangover, then follow the given tips below that would help you to recover from after Bhang effects:

Drink a lot of water

After waking up with a hangover, make sure to drink plenty of water to keep you hydrated. The bhang effect can make you dehydrated, drinking water will hydrate your body and help you recover. You can drink coconut water, lemon water and electrolytes that can help you recover even faster.

Rest and Relax

Take a nap or sleep for a few hours as your body needs some relaxation and rest. Your body feels tired after a Holi party, so it is important to take rest and relax to recover sooner. Headaches and body pain also reduces with taking rest.

Take a long shower

Don’t be lazy and feel sick for a longer period of time. Take a cool long shower to feel fresh and energised, it will also help you lessen your headaches and keep you body active.

Drink ginger tea

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that would help you recover faster from Bhang. Have hot ginger tea after taking a shower to ease your headache and nausea. Opt for herbal tea to recover early.

Consume nutritious foods

You don’t feel like eating after consuming bhang, but it is important to fuel your body with some nutritions. Eat fruits, light soups or juices that give energy and nutrients to your body.

Stay in cool and comfy environment

Keep your surroundings cool and wear comfortable clothes to feel more relaxed. Be patient with the recovery process, as it takes time to heal the symptoms. Avoid caffeine and alcohol consumption and just relax your body.