Guiding Light: The school where I studied

Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide

The time spent during our childhood is a grand one. This is the case for a majority of people. As children, you must have often wondered when you would leave school, and live life the way that you wanted to. But 10-15 years on, you begin to miss the life you had at school, your friends, and your teachers. If you are somebody who doesn’t live around your school and you get the chance to drive past your school. You would feel a familiar sense of longing and tugging at the heart strings. You may even experience an uncontrollable urge to visit your school and sit in old places never forgotten. All this will bring a sense of sentimental delight to your heart. There are times when you slip into a reverie drifting back to the memories of your school life. When this mood grips you, you may find yourself asking a lot of questions. In these moments, the questions are mainly a mix of curiosity tinged with the nostalgia of loss.

The common and oft- used phrase being ‘the good old days’. But, is it a rule that what is good belongs to the bygone? Is it possible to become the same person who we used to be in school? Back then, we were explorers of life, and lived life to the fullest. We valued friends, relations, and fun. We had a great many friends then; with no other purpose than for the sake of friendship. Now, friendship is more like a mutually beneficial arrangement between people. Texts go unread, calls are unreturned and we have fallen into a loop of apathy. Answer the call within you that wants to experience the kind of freedom we experienced during our childhood. Allow yourself days where you are free of worldly concerns, and transport the school-going child in you back into the present.