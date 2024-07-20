Guide to Choosing And Using Edible Oils For Optimal Health

Edible |

There are edible oils aplenty. Awareness suggests that you are required to switch your oil once every quarter, since each has different essential fatty acid, and rotating them ensures the goodness of all. Substituting “bad” fats (saturated and trans – SFA) with “good” fats [monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA)] is necessary for your overall health. PUFAs include Omega-3s and Omega-6s. These fats, in moderation, are important for brain function, reduces inflammation, and supports cardiovascular health.

For gut health

Oils play an essential role in gut health by providing essential fatty acids and promoting nutrient absorption. They also help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. The best oil for gut health varies, but extra virgin olive oil is often recommended due to its anti-inflammatory properties. “Coconut oil can also be beneficial in small quantities for its antimicrobial properties and help heal the gut lining. Ghee and butter are also great to produce butyrate which helps heal the epithelial cells of the gut lining,” cautions Payal Kothari, Gut Health Nutritionist, and Founder, GUTAVATAR.

“Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil (VCO) is gaining popularity in the health and wellness industry due to its preservation of natural qualities and numerous health benefits. Extracted without heat from fresh coconuts, it retains its rich aroma and bioactive compounds,” says George John, Business Head of KLF Nirmal Industries, makers of cold pressed oil.

‘Smoking point’ of oil

The smoking point of an oil is the temperature at which it begins to break down and produces smoke. Heating oil beyond its smoking point can lead to the formation of harmful compounds, it imparts a burnt flavour to food and results in loss of nutritional value. Different oils have varying smoking points, with some suitable for high-heat cooking methods like frying and others more suitable for low-heat cooking or use in salad. Ideally, oil should not be reheated more than once, as each reheating degrades its quality and increases the formation of harmful compounds like trans fats and acrylamide.

Oils suitable for children

While oils are essential for providing essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins necessary for growth and development, excessive intake can lead to health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular problems, and digestive disturbances. Dr. Gaurav Jawa (Senior Consultant- Neonatologist and Paediatrics), Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Chirag Enclave- New Delhi, explains, “Children aged 1 to 3 years old should consume about 30% to 40% of their daily calories from fat, with a focus on healthy fats like those found in olive oil, avocado oil, and fatty fish.”

Rice bran oil |

Rice bran oil: The nutty, earthy flavour profile desists from overpowering the preparation. Ideal for high temperature cooking because of its high smoking point. Its versatility lends itself for frying and baking. 30gms daily for upto 5 years is considered safe. Increase in its consumption can cause flatulence, gas and stomach discomfort.

Sunflower Oil |

Sunflower oil: High in MUFA and PUFA, Contains Vitamin E and is low in saturated fats, has anti-inflammatory properties. The presence of zinc in sunflower seeds helps fight diseases and increase immunity. Can be used in dals, gravies, frying and baking. May trigger allergic reactions and it is best avoided by diabetics as the linoleic acid increases blood glucose levels.

Groundnut |

Groundnut oil: High in MUFA and PUFA, reduces risk of heart ailments. Is beneficial for diabetics as oleic acid present promotes insulin production. Neutral taste, phytochemicals, Vitamin E and high smoking point are its other advantages. Can be used for deep frying. Other than allergic reactions, it is safe to consume.

Mustard oil |

Mustard oil: Low in SFA, high in MUFA and PUFA – this pungent oil is heart-healthy. Known to support digestion, boost immunity, and relieve inflammation, it is used for frying, sauteing and pickling. Avoid excessive usage as it causes rhinitis. A few of its chemical compounds are harmful for pregnant women and the foetus.

Olive oil: Considered to be the best oil, especially the extra virgin one as it contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, is also rich in MUFA. Low smoking point prevents it from high-heat cooking. Suitable for salads, dips and drizzles. It lowers BP hence not recommended for those already having low BP.

Walnut |

Walnut oil: Can turn bitter in high temperature. Perfect for cold uses like salads and dips due to its low smoking point and delicate flavour. Has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Check for allergic reactions.

Sesame oil |

Sesame oil: Contains PUFA, good for heart, but with low smoking point. Ideal for stir-frying, sautéing, tempering, pickling and chutneys. Individuals with high BP and diabetics must consult their doctors before increasing the use of this oil.

Sweet Almond oil |

Sweet Almond oil: Good source of Vitamin E. Best used to soothe skin and minor wounds. It is unsuitable for high-heat cooking due to its low smoking point. Drizzle over salads.

Coconut oil |

Coconut oil: According to George John, “Because coconut oil is high in nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fatty acids, and more. It improves energy, immunity, and metabolic rate and is essentially good for the body.” With a distinct aroma, solidifies below 22degrees room temperature, has lower smoke point can be used for finishing or tadka. Include in your diet in moderation as it is high in saturated fat and increases cholesterol levels.

Pro-tips:

Flaxseed, chia and hemp seed oils are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

Individuals allergic to nuts should consult their doctor before using oils extracted from nuts.

Oil kept for a long time gets oxidised or rancid, produces a bad smell and should be discarded.