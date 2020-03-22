Gossip: Glam, glimmer and glitter!

Canceled!

The casualties of the coronavirus situation is that two prestigious events around town were canceled. One was the St Regis Mumbai Polo Cup at the racecourse. It would have been an afternoon tea, cocktails and champagne with a fashion feast by celebrated couturier Arjun Khanna, followed by a sundowner after the match.

The second was a celebration of India’s award-winning wines, handpicked by an audience of consumers, at the Celebrating India’s Finest 2020, at the ninth edition of Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards 2020, organised by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal’s All Things Nice at The A Club in Lower Parel.

So, there has been no enjoying the company of fellow wine enthusiasts and an evening packed with the finest wines accompanied by delicious appetizers.

Glimmer and glitter

It was all glimmer and glitter as jewellery designer Queenie Singh presented her Jewels by Queenie show at St. Regis along with her capsule cocktail wear fashion line called The Black Silhouette.