Gossip: Glam, glimmer and glitter!

Canceled!
The casualties of the coronavirus situation is that two prestigious events around town were canceled. One was the St Regis Mumbai Polo Cup at the racecourse. It would have been an afternoon tea, cocktails and champagne with a fashion feast by celebrated couturier Arjun Khanna, followed by a sundowner after the match.
The second was a celebration of India’s award-winning wines, handpicked by an audience of consumers, at the Celebrating India’s Finest 2020, at the ninth edition of Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards 2020, organised by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal’s All Things Nice at The A Club in Lower Parel.
So, there has been no enjoying the company of fellow wine enthusiasts and an evening packed with the finest wines accompanied by delicious appetizers.
Glimmer and glitter
It was all glimmer and glitter as jewellery designer Queenie Singh presented her Jewels by Queenie show at St. Regis along with her capsule cocktail wear fashion line called The Black Silhouette.
Showstopper Karishma Tanna was all aglow with an uncut diamond and emerald layered neckpiece, a unique timepiece and an all-black ensemble with a dramatic trail.
Also seen on the catwalk were beauty pageant winners Adline Castelino and Aavriti Choudhary and runner-up Neha Jaiswal, showcasing jewellery on offer at Queenie’s store in Bandra.
Besides the jewellery, showcased were some elegant timepieces, handcrafted in gold and studded with diamonds and precious gemstones to make a striking statement that befits the wearer’s personality.
The Black Silhouette cocktail wear was an amalgamation of black evening dresses, minis and maxis with stylish en vogue detailing with touches of feathers, ruching, billowy sleeves and off-shoulder creations.
Ten and now
Tipsy Gypsy at Fun Cinemas complex in Andheri was the happy venue for the tenth anniversary celebration of Akshay’s Mark, a modelling management group from Akshay Keerthi Raichurkar. Joining in the fun and merriment were the likes of Lovel Arora, Liza Mallik, Nikesh Modi, Puja Sharma and Shalin Bhanot among many more.
You heard that Akshay’s Mark is considered the fastest growing international management organisations in India. Established in 2010 in Bangalore, it started by handling regional pageants and then went on to international pageants.
Now, it owns as many as 25 international pageant franchises to India. In India, it is noted for the Mark Mister, Miss India and Man of the World India contests and internationally there’s the Mister Model of the Universe and Miss Model of the Universe pageants.
Golden glow (pic: golden)
For a moment you thought it was a wedding reception. The elaborate set-up was for the St Peter’s Youth Social Service (YSS) that celebrated its 50th anniversary. It began with a solemn mass by bishops and priests at St. Peter’s Church, Bandra.
Founded by Fr Douglas Rowe, S.J., on March 1, 1970, along with founder members Clarence Gomes, Fr. Richard D’Souza, Benjamin Saldanha, Claude Baretto and Jimmy Machado, the YSS has been noted for its team of dedicated volunteers who have been conducting service with a smile all these years.
The YSS is noted for its subsidized parish library, free employment bureau, blood donation camps, distribution of free textbooks to needy children, summer holiday club for schoolchildren whose parents cannot afford a vacation, medical camps, recreational projects and raising funds for special occasions, in keeping with its motto of ‘We serve others to show we care.’
Hip and hop
The music was heard loud and clear at Sin City, the rooftop restaurant and bar in Andheri, at the launch of Ramji Gulati’s song ‘Luck Di Kasam’ also featuring rap by Mack the Rapper, lyricist and music composer Vikram Nagi.
This United White Flag production with music on T-Series saw the presence of Raj Chanana, Vikas Gupta, Smita Gondkar, Shruti Sinha, Aashika Bhatia, Shweta Khanduri and Smita Gondkar among others. Guests gauged that the song is a party number with a hip-hop mode and heady Punjabi feel.
The dance chemistry between Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur as picturised in the song was highly appreciated. It was time for drinks and bites as guests got into the groove of the groovy track with its fresh and youthful feel.
