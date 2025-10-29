Gopashtami 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And All You Need To Know

Gopashtami | Pinterest

Gopashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between Lord Krishna and the cows he cared for in Gokul. It’s observed on the eighth day of the Kartik month and highlights Krishna’s role as a cowherd, showing the importance of cattle in village life. This day is also special because it’s the only time devotees can see Radha Rani’s lotus feet, a rare and sacred event known as Charan Darshan.

Date and timings for Gopashtami 2025

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Gopashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 09:23 AM on October 29, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 10:06 AM on October 30, 2025

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Pilgrims and women celebrate Gopashtami, starting the wedding rituals of Shaligram and Tulsi, culminating on Devotthan Ekadashi. Women at Yamuna Ghat take holy baths, offer prayers, and sing devotional songs. The festival honors Lord Krishna and devotion… pic.twitter.com/HASnqCYACG — IANS (@ians_india) October 29, 2025

Gopashtmi: Legend behind the celebration

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna once convinced the people of Braj to stop making offerings to Indra, the rain god. Upset by this, Indra sent a powerful storm to flood the area. To protect everyone, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain with just his little finger, using it as a shelter for seven days. Eventually, Indra realised his mistake, stopped the storm, and asked Krishna for forgiveness. This act of protection is remembered on Gopashtami, honouring Krishna’s love for the people and animals, especially cows, in Braj.

Krishna was given the title of "Govinda," after the divine Surabhi cow showered him and Indra with her milk after Lord Krishna forgave him. Cows are revered on Gopashtami in remembrance of Krishna's mercy, and the celebration has been observed with devotion ever since.

Rituals observed on Gopashtami

Cows are bathed, decorated with flowers, and sometimes their horns are painted, honouring their sacred role.

People worship cows and offer prayers to Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill, thanking Krishna for his protection.

A red tilak is applied to the cows’ foreheads, signifying blessings.

Devotees walk around the cows as a mark of respect.

Special foods are offered to cows, and they’re fed treats like jaggery, fruits, and grains.

Devotees without cows visit Gaushalas to offer food there