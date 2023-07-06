Global Forgiveness Day 2023: Letting Go For A Better Tomorrow

Global Forgiveness Day is an observance that promotes the act of forgiveness on a global scale. While there isn't a specific date assigned to Global Forgiveness Day, it is typically recognised on July 7 each year.
The day is an opportunity for individuals, communities, and nations to reflect on the importance of forgiveness and its positive impact on personal growth, healing, and reconciliation. It serves as a reminder that forgiveness can lead to the resolution of conflicts, the mending of relationships, and the promotion of peace.
Global Forgiveness Day was initially started in Canada. Slowly it started gaining popularity across the world, with people celebrating the event. Global Forgiveness Day was founded in 1994 by the CECA (Christian Embassy of Christ’s Ambassadors).
Even though forgiveness is a complex and deeply personal experience, people may have different perspectives and approaches to it based on their values, beliefs, and the specific circumstances involved.
5 Facts About Forgiveness
Forgiveness is a choice: Forgiveness is not a natural or automatic response but rather a conscious decision to let go of negative emotions, resentment, and the desire for revenge. It involves releasing oneself from the emotional burden associated with a wrongdoing or hurtful experience.
Forgiveness is not condoning or forgetting: Forgiving someone does not mean condoning their actions or pretending that the harm done never occurred. It is a separate act from reconciliation or trust-building and does not require forgetting or minimizing the impact of the offense.
Forgiveness benefits the forgiver: While forgiveness can be seen as an act of kindness towards the person being forgiven, it primarily benefits the forgiver. Studies have shown that forgiveness is linked to improved mental and physical health, reduced stress levels, enhanced relationships, and increased overall well-being.
Forgiveness is a process: Forgiveness is often a journey that takes time and effort. It may involve various stages, including acknowledging the pain, grieving the loss, and working through the emotions associated with the offense. It is a personal process that differs for each individual.
Forgiveness is not always reconciliation: Forgiving someone does not automatically mean resuming or rebuilding a relationship with them. Reconciliation requires mutual trust, understanding, and a willingness to address the underlying issues. While forgiveness is a step towards reconciliation, the two concepts are distinct and can exist independently of each other.