Getting Tattoos At A Younger Age Can Increase Chances Of Blood Cancer By 21%, Know More

Getting inked can be an can be fun for some and for some, it can hold great value. In the last decade, having a tattoo on your body was a sign of being the 'cool kid' around. Tattoos have become a form of self-expression that allows one to showcase their beliefs and individuality. While some youngsters find tattoos as means of identity, some get inked simply because they are visually appealing. While the risks of getting tattoos inked on your skin are well-known, did you know that large tattoos can increase the risk of blood cancer by 21 percent?

How does tattoo affect your body?

According to a study conducted by Swedish scientists, people with tattoos are at a higher risk of blood cancer. Moreover, the research also says that people who get tattoos at a younger age are even are more risk of getting blood cancer. When a majority of youngsters get their bodies tattooed at young age, they are exposed to the tattoo ink for a larger part of their life, risking blood cancer. “We already know that when the tattoo ink is injected into the skin, the body interprets this as something foreign that should not be there and the immune system is activated. A large part of the ink is transported away from the skin, to the lymph nodes where it is deposited”, says Christel Nielsen, Lund University researcher.

How does tattoo ink lead to cancer?

The most significant risk associated with tattoo exposure is for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is a rapidly spreading, treatable cancer that originates from follicular lymphoma and white blood cells. The cancer then gradually spreads and becomes incurable. Christel says that a tattoo triggers a low-grade inflammation in the body, which in turn can trigger cancer.

According to a study presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting last year, there was a potential link found between having large tattoos and risk of getting blood cancer. In conclusion of this study, Nielsen said, "People will likely want to continue to express their identity through tattoos, and therefore it is very important that we as a society can make sure that it is safe. For the individual, it is good to know that tattoos can affect your health, and that you should turn to your health care provider if you experience symptoms that you believe could be related to your tattoo”.