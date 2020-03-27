Get the look: Katrin Kaif's living room is perfect inspiration to tranform yours and give it a cosy vibe

We like Katrina Kaif but we LOVE her living room… That’s why we’re helping you copy it!

While Katrina Kaif took a good old-fashioned broom (no fancy vacuum cleaner here) to her wooden floors, we couldn’t get our eyes off the warm, artsy interiors of her living room. Devoid of flashy chrome and faux leather; instead it radiated a comfortable feel and rustic ambience, put together with a sense of lived-in style. Says a lot about what the actress is like, as a person…

For fans of the look, we got together tips from design experts so you can bring a similar vibe to your living room as well.

A space that speaks

“Katrina’s space is soulfully curated with beautiful sculptural objects from her travel, quirky prints, traditional carpets, rustic mirrors that she composes so well with lots of wooden distressed furniture. It creates a cosy vibe and speaks oodles about her fun and quaint personality,” points out Aradhana Dalmia, Founder, The Artemist, an all-round art consultancy firm.

Style analysis

Architect Gautam Naik is a big fan of the look, as he vouches, “My own house is on similar lines!” Here’s how he breaks down the look…

1.The overall feel is organic.

2. Rustic wooden flooding with texture.

3. Distressed paint finishes on wooden surfaces which give it an antique feel.

4. Kashmiri rug and antique wooden furniture bring in the old-world charm.

5. The overall feel is indigenous, rustic and warm, with a tinge of colours in accessorising.

6. Simple is never out of style. Ageless and beautiful is the feeling that the interior exudes.

7. The white canvas gives it a vibrant and energetic feel.

Get the look

Annkur Khosla, Interior Designer, shares tips to follow…

1. Be natural and comfortable with your aesthetic. Realise what is your true personality and allow for an aesthetic befitting your nature. Several times we try to please others by copying others. Find your own style.

2. Use different objects of curiosity to create interest. Katrina has used a stepped ladder book stand to put awards and objects.

3. Creativity by juxtaposing two different objects. A cupboard with an eclectic book stand. However, the typology of vintage is maintained.

4. Use of colour to accent and highlight. Throw in colour in small quotient through artworks.

5. Creative furniture - Notice the box of fabric to act as a side table and box of storage.

6. Slipcovers on furniture is passe. Instead, the use of an Indian bedcover to drape a piece of furniture can be unique.