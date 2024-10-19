Gen Z Hobbies That Reflect A New Era Of Values And Creativity

Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, is known for its unique perspectives, values, and interests. As digital natives, Gen Z has grown up in a world shaped by technology, social media, and global connectivity. This has a profound impact on their hobbies and pastimes, shaping a new era of passions.

Besides being digital natives, they are also known for their entrepreneurial spirit, valuing creativity, self-expression, and work-life balance. They are more likely to prioritise experiences over possessions and are driven by a desire for purpose and meaning.

The most common misconception about Gen Z is that they are solely focused on technology and social media. While it’s true that technology plays an important role in their lives, they are just as likely to enjoy traditional hobbies like reading, playing sports and spending time outdoors.

Another misconception is that they are lethargic. In reality, this generation is highly motivated and driven, with a strong desire for purpose. They are more likely to prioritise work-life balance and seek out careers that align with their values.

Read Also Discover Your Ideal Pastime Through Your Zodiac Sign

Here are some of the popular hobbies of this generation:

Esports

Gen Z has experienced the gaming industry explode, with a wide range of games available on various platforms. From console gaming to mobile gaming and esports. Gaming has become a mainstream hobby for Gen Z.

Srinand Balasundaram, a 21-year-old graduate, says, “During the pandemic, gaming was a lifeline for many, allowing me to stay connected with friends online. With its diverse genres and engaging gameplay, gaming can be a stimulating mental exercise. That's why I enjoy it so much.”

Digital content creation

Gen Z are increasingly involved in creating their own content, whether it's through vlogging, writing, or producing music. This has led to a surge in digital content creation and self-expression. Raahi Doshi, a content creator, says, “Content creation allows me to express my individuality, connect with like-minded people and showcase my talent.”

Social Media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, etc, have provided creative outlets to Gen Z. “Creating content online feels natural. It's a way to express ourselves, connect, and build a personal brand. Social media platforms are easily accessible, allowing anyone to share their talents and passions with a global audience. This has made content creation a popular and inclusive hobby for Gen Z,” says Ayesha Khan a 20-year-old commerce student.

Self-care and fitness

Gen Z is also showing a lot of interest in hobbies that promote mental and physical well-being. Activities such as yoga, gym, and journaling have gained popularity among this generation. These offer a way to escape the hustle and bustle of digital life and focus on personal growth and self-care.

Sumit Vishwakarma, a 19-year-old CA aspirant, says, “Fitness is more than just a hobby for me; it's a lifestyle. I feel healthier, more relaxed, and more confident after every workout. Consistency is key to progress, so I keep pushing myself even when it gets tough.”

Reading

Despite the digital age, Gen Z values the power of books and the written word. They enjoy reading for pleasure, learning new things, and experiencing different perspectives. Books offer a unique way to escape into different worlds, develop empathy, and expand one's knowledge. They also have explored various online reading and storytelling platforms like Wattpad.

Tanaya Kadam, an 18-year-old student says, “I love reading because every page gives me a new perspective, emotion and helps me escape into the world of imagination. Online reading apps have made my reading easy as I can carry a whole library inside my pockets."

Entrepreneurship

This is the generation of entrepreneurs, with many starting their own businesses or engaging in side hustles. This spirit is fuelled by flexibility, the ability to pursue their passions and the potential for financial independence. With their innovative ideas and entrepreneurial mindset, Gen Z is shaping the future of business and driving economic growth.

“For me deciding to become an entrepreneur and chasing my passion was a crucial choice. It’s not just about making money; it’s about creating a life that reflects my values. As a dancer, I prioritise fulfilment and creativity, using technology to connect and make an impact. It feels empowering and exhilarating to take control of my future and pursue what I truly love,” says Aara Kumbhani, a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

This generation has reflected various hobbies that reflect their unique values, interests and experiences. As technology evolves and society changes, Gen Z hobbies will likely continue to make positive changes in living and influence future generations.