Discover Your Ideal Pastime Through Your Zodiac Sign

An area where astrology can be explored in the realm of hobbies. Different zodiac signs may have natural inclination towards certain set of activities, reflecting to their unique characteristics and interests. This article will delve into the fascinating connection between zodiac and hobbies. By understanding the potential influence of your zodiac sign on your hobbies, you can gain a deeper appreciation for your own interests and passions. Here you’ll find your zodiac and the ideal hobby for you.

Aries – As the first sign of zodiac, Aries individuals are often energetic, impulsive and competitive. They thrive on challenges and enjoy hobbies that allow them to be active and assert themselves. Aries are usually drawn to sports, adventure activities and competitive games. Like tennis, hockey, chess, hiking, mountain climbing, etc.

Ms Jessica Trinidade a teacher at St. Anthony’ s Mumbai says, “Hiking is more than just a physical activity, it’s a journey of self-discovery, connection with nature and this hobby gives me a chance to escape the hustle bustle of everyday life”.

Taurus - Taureans are practical, reliable, and enjoy the finer things in life. They are often drawn to sensory experiences and enjoy hobbies that involve their hands and senses. Taurus may be drawn to gardening, cooking, or collecting art.

“Some of my earliest memories are from gardens, I used to water these plants regularly and it became my part of life. I am an avid naturalist hence gardening became a kind of my contribution to nature in a small way. Gardening distracts you from stressful thoughts and it is my personal experience”, says Ramesh Prabhu- a retired banker.

Gemini – Gemini are versatile, curious and enjoy mental stimulation. They are often drawn to social activities and enjoy learning new things. Gemini are often drawn towards reading, writing or playing word games.

“I found writing as something cathartic, something that can lead me to an escape we all visualise in our dreams. Its my favourite pastime,

It's a form of peace to me. It helps me express my emotions and store them for a lifetime”, says Aleta Mascarenhas, a CA aspirant.

Cancer – They are nurturing, empathetic and sentimental. They enjoy activities that allow them to connect with their emotions and nurture their relationships. They may often indulge into social activities like volunteering or spending quality time with loved ones.

Vaman Nayak, a Mumbai based jeweller, says “For me volunteering is a selfless act having a profound impact on both the individual and the community. It gives me a sense of fulfilment that goes beyond personal gain”.

Leo – Leos are known for their passion, creativity and love for spotlight. They enjoy hobbies that allow them to express themselves and shine. Leos are drawn towards performing arts like acting, public speaking, singing or dancing as they love an audience.

“I have always been a stage person, Acting and public speaking have always been my favourite hobbies. There's nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline and the connection with the crowd”, says Nita Powale a homemaker.

Virgo – Virgos are meticulous, analytical, and detail-oriented. They enjoy activities that require precision and organization. They like to embrace perfection. Virgos are drawn towards hobbies like solving puzzles or solving problems analytically, etc.

Janvi Goenka, a second year BBA student, says “Solving puzzles is one of my favourite hobbies, it’s a stress buster, refreshes the mind for a while, keeps me engaged at it without thinking about other things going on in my life”.

Libra – Libras are diplomatic, harmonious and enjoy social interactions. They appreciate beauty and aesthetics. They have hobbies like painting, interior designing, styling outfits or following fashion trends.

Prabhakar Kamath – working with a multinational company says, “Painting allows me to tap into creativity and imagination. It’s a therapeutic activity that offers benefits for my mental well- being”

Scorpio – Scorpios are intense, passionate, and mysterious. They are drawn to activities that allow them to delve deep into their emotions and explore the unknown. Scorpio may be drawn to investigative work, research, or spiritual practices.

“I love meditation, yoga, and the occasional ritual. It's like connecting to something bigger which has helped me a lot to find peace”, says Nisha Palejwala, a homemaker.

Sagittarius – Sagittarius are adventurous creatures with a thirst for knowledge and experience. Their love for exploration often extends beyond traveling to new places and learning new languages. They also have a deep appreciation for music and may be drawn to instruments, songwriting, or simply enjoying a good melody.

Jannvi Jha, a CS aspirant, “Listening to music allows me to escape, to feel and connect with emotions that words cannot express.”

Capricorn – Capricorns are ambitious and goal- oriented. They enjoy hobbies that offer a sense of accomplishment and structure. Capricorns are drawn towards career related hobbies such as networking or professional development as well as hobbies that involves planning and organization.

“I am disciplined and believe in moral values. I love to engage in activities related to professional development that enhance my skills, help me expand my network as this helps me gain satisfaction and fulfilment”, shares Dr. Papiya Deb a HOD of zoology department and a convenor of cultural committee at Mithibai College.

Aquarius – Aquarius are independent and innovative people. They enjoy exploring new ideas. They are drawn towards science, technology and social activism.

Chandni Kanoria an entrepreneur for Cashmere Weavers says, “I have always been passionate about science and technology. I love coding and programming as this stimulates my mind, sparks creativity, and gives me a deeper understanding of the world around us”.

Pisces – Pisces are compassionate, intuitive and imaginative. They enjoy activities that allow them to escape reality and connect with their inner world. Pisceans maybe drawn towards drawing, other creative pursuits and also animal care.

“Animal caring is more than just a hobby for me. it's about showing them love, respect, and compassion. Simple acts like petting them, calling out their names, and offering them gentle affection can make a significant difference in their lives”, says Abhay Negi a commerce student.

By understanding the general tendencies associated with different zodiac signs, individuals can gain a better sense of their own interests and passions. However, it’s important to remember that these are just general guidelines and individual experiences may vary. Ultimately, the best way to discover your ideal hobbies is to explore different options and see what brings you joy and fulfilment.