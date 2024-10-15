Game Of Thrones's Iron Throne Replica Sells For $1.5 Million At An Auction

Pinterest

If you are a 'Game of Thrones' fan, you surely would understand what the throne symbolises and the power it holds. It was basically the reason for the entire show to exist. In a recent update about the show that has surfaced, a replica of the iron throne was for bid at an auction and it was sold for a whopping $1.5 million.

More about the auction

This auction event was called the Heritage Auction that was held from last Thrusday to Saturday in Dallas. Not only the Iron Throne but 900 other items including suits of armor, swords and weapons, jewelry and several other items of significance from the popular HBO show.

GOT fans went all out during the auction by bidding for costumes and other items that ranked to $21M. The most expensive item for the bid had to be the bane of the show, the Iron Throne. According to reports, after a six-minute bid, the Iron Throne was sold at $1.49M.

The replica was crafted from plastic, molded from the original screen-used version, and finished with metallic paint and jewel decorations. In the show, the throne was created by dragon fire, which melted the swords of a thousand defeated rivals, symbolising the battle for power throughout the series.

Heritage Auctions announced on Sunday that the event raised $21.1 million from over 4,500 bidders. This auction was Heritage’s second-highest entertainment event, falling just short of the record set by a Debbie Reynolds sale they hosted in 2011.

More items sold from the GOT lot

“These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George R.R. Martin’s wonderful novels,” Heritage Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said in a statement. “People wanted a piece of that ‘Game of Thrones’ magic," she added.

The famous Jon Snow’s signature sword, Longclaw was sol for $400,000 and the actor's night’s watch outfit that featured a heavy cape, was sold for $337,500.

Although the starting bids were between $500 and $20,000, several of the items sold for much more. This was particularly true for the costumes and cloaks that Lena Headey wore as Cersei Lannister and Emilia Clarke wore as Daenerys Targaryen.

Cersei's crimson velvet dress from her last scene brought $137,500, which was $122,500 more than the opening offer, and Daenerys' gray suede suit brought $112,500, which was $100,000 more than the original bid.



Equally popular were armor outfits, especially those with visible weaponry attached. Jaime Lannister's Kingsguard armor, which came with the renowned Oathkeeper sword, was bought for $212,500, while his black leather armor sold for $275,000. Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane's Queensguard armor sold for $212,500 as well.

