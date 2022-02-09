From soft toys to keychains, here's what you could buy this Teddy Day

The Valentine's Week is not just special for those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love.

On February 10, the world celebrates Teddy day by gifting their loved with a teddy. It is considered that the soft toy symbolizes the softeness, care and romance in a relationship.

What teddy fits your budget or impresses your sweetheart? The large soft toy or a keychain, check here to pick the perfect one.

Soft toy

Different colors of the soft toy are the traditional gift to mark the love week.

Love pillow

This soft toy/utility product would remind them of you whenever on a coach or even in bedtime. Then why gift something else? Several e-shopping website have this on their availablity list, while one could also pick this from the nearest offline store.

Hairband

Girls love stylizing their hair, nowadays with funky and classy hairbands. Thus, teddy on the hair could be a cute gift to wear and cherish.

Earrings

Simple stud earrings to hanging and eyecatchy ones are available for shoppers online.

Keychain

Handy and a regular use thingy!

Greeting card

Simple and memorable piece of paper to gift your love on Teddy day.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:29 PM IST