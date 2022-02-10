Rajasthan Police celebrates Teddy Day with fact-checking websites; check here

It isn't just the Mumbai Police who explore and exhibit creativity on social media via their witty advisory posts, the Rajasthan Police are celebrating Valentine's week in style.

How? The are running a campaign against fake news during the week of love. Today being Teddy day, the Rajasthan Police took to gift netizens some fact checking websites as teddies.

The post read, "This Teddy Day we are gifting you fact checking websites as teddies," and the list suggested names of the concerned websites placed along colored teddy soft toys.

The pink teddy mentioned of SM Hoax Slayer, a page that started in August 2015 over Facebook checks and later expanded to other social media content. Later, the brown teddy represented the well known fact checking name The Alt News, whose founders have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The other teddies suggested keywords such as Google fact check, Fact checker, Boom live and PIB fact check.

Take a look at the post, right here:

Yesterday being Chocolate Day, the team tweeted a photo of a chocolate bar that read, 'Fakely Newsly", bearing the punchline "CHOKE THE FAKE NEWS, DON'T BE LATE".

On Tuesday, which was Propose Day of the Valentine's Week, the police tweeted an instructional photo asking people to be careful while forwarding messages on social media.

The Rose day post shared on February 7 read, "Spread Fragrance of a Rose, Don't Forward Thorns of Fake News."

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 03:02 PM IST