From Shahin Mannan To Bhawna Sharma, Fashion Experts On How To Use Pantone's 2024 Colour 'Peach Fuzz' |

Pantone is back with its ‘Colour of the Year’ with Peach Fuzz becoming the trendsetter for 2024. The company, stationed in New Jersey, started the concept of choosing a colour in the year 2000. Although it may seem like any other trend, it serves as a starting point for those associated with the fashion and beauty industry to help them guide and plan for future projects. The Free Press Journal spoke to experts who have shaped the frontlines of fashion in India.

Shahin Mannan - Designer



Pantone has significantly impacted the fashion industry by establishing a standardised colour system, allowing designers to communicate and replicate hues consistently. Its influence extends globally, including India, where it plays a crucial role in maintaining colour precision in the fashion landscape. India doesn’t have an exact equivalent to Pantone, but the country has its colour trends and scales, often influenced by cultural diversity and regional preferences. It is common for designers to incorporate both global and local colour trends into their collections.

As a designer, staying attuned to Pantone’s Colour of the Year can be

-essential for staying on-trend. It provides a creative starting point and can resonate with global audiences. Peach Fuzz can complement Indian skin tones beautifully. Its warm undertones make it versatile for various complexions. To incorporate it, consider using it as a dominant colour

in garments or as accents in accessories, keeping in mind the overall aesthetics of the collection and individual preferences.

Bhawna Sharma - Costume Designer/Stylist



Pantone is a key trend forecasting factor not only in the fashion industry, but it is only one of many other factors influencing fashion trends. It has some impact in India as a global trend indicator as designers and brands note the announcement. But the Indian fashion industry being so led by festive/bridal wear, it might only have a limited influence. Peach Fuzz is a beautiful colour with Indian skin tones. You can easily incorporate it into your wardrobe by matching it with other pastel shades or monotones.

Anushka Khanna - Designer



Pantone has established itself as the global language of colour in fashion, dictating trends and influencing design choices. They provide a palette that unites disparate brands and designers, offering a sense of cohesion and direction for the industry. While some may find it predictable, I view it as a valuable tool for pushing creative boundaries within a defined framework. India has a vibrant textile history, and colour plays a central role in our cultural expression. Pantone’s global reach connects us to international trends while allowing us to reinterpret them through our unique lens. We don’t necessarily follow it religiously, but it serves as a springboard for exploration and innovation. Peach Fuzz evokes a sense of soft, ethereal beauty. I might translate it into delicate embroidery motifs, subtle washes on silk fabrics, or even use it as an accent colour against bolder hues. Ultimately, my inspiration comes from a confluence of factors, including personal experiences, cultural observations, and global trends. It might seem like a challenging colour for Indian skin tones, but its versatility lies in its adaptability. It can be used as a base for richer jewel tones, creating a captivating contrast. Alternatively, layering it with metallics or textured fabrics can add depth and dimension. For a subtler approach, incorporating Peach Fuzz as accessories or accents can be incredibly flattering.

Namrata Lodha - Entrepreneur



Pantone’s influence is undeniable. They are more like a colour whisperer, gently suggesting the palette for the season. I think of it as a shared language, a common thread that weaves through the diverse tapestry of fashion. Pantone’s Colour of the Year is a fun trendsetter, but it’s not my design bible. I feel at the end of the day, the “Pantone invasion’ is less about control and more about collaboration, a colour conversation that benefits the entire fashion ecosystem, and as a lover of hats and all things expressive, I’m happy to be part of the dialogue. While Pantone is a global trendsetter, India has its rhythm. Local traditions like vibrant Holi hues and handloom textiles reign supreme. We mix global hints with India’s rich textile and colour traditions. Think of it like this: Peach Fuzz might inspire a delicate silk lining in a fedora, adding a touch of unexpected softness. But the real stars are timeless elegance, Indian heritage, and handcrafted hats that tell their own unique stories. So, while I keep an eye on Pantone, it’s just one brushstroke in our vibrant canvas. Understanding your skin tone is key. Warmer tones shine with it, while cooler tones might favour richer peach shades. In India, fashion weaves its own story, embracing global trends like Peach Fuzz while celebrating local traditions. Explore handloom fabrics, and regional palettes, and experiment with Peach Fuzz in scarves, accessories, or even a playful hatband. Remember, it’s all about confidence and finding your way to wear this delightful colour.

Siddartha Tytler - Designer



The fashion industry is ever evolving, always looking for something new, how to update something old. When Pantone came in, it was just a fresh breath of air, so I guess the industry just lapped it up. Peach Fuzz is a beautiful colour but it’s just not for me. There are a lot of designers that do follow trend forecasting. I’m not one of them. Also, the colour is very relevant as summer is coming in, it’s a beautiful pastel colour. For a summer collection, it is soft, light, and very easy on the eyes. I won’t be following any trends where colours are concerned. I like working with jewel tones – black, ivory, grey. But if a client wants something in this colour I am open to making it for them. But as a designer, I like working with more classic colours.

Neeta Lulla - Designer

The Pantone invasion in the fashion industry denotes a shift where colours are not just hues but tints and shades that create trends. Pantone's colour set the tone inspiring the right hue for design, impacting everything from clothing to accessories. It acts as a language, guiding designers to foster an aesthetic across the fashion landscape. In India, Pantone's influence is significant as many designers and brands use Pantone to adhere to global colour trends. While India doesn't have a direct equivalent. Indian fashion professionals leverage Pantone's colour trends. As for keeping up with Pantone's Colour of the Year, it's a common practice among designers worldwide, myself included. The colour trends often become a focal point for inspiration, influencing my collections and designs. Regarding Peach Fuzz being Pantone's colour pick this year, it is a vibrant and beautiful colour that works on Indian skin tones. Although it is a warm tone, we can incorporate Peach Fuzz, in accessories as well paired with complementary colours, or fresh orange, red, neutrals, or as accents to avoid overwhelming a look. Experimenting with different shades and tints within the peach spectrum can help use the colour to suit a range of Indian skin tones.