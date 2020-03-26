From online literature festivals to author interactions -- Things publishers are doing during lockdown

Juggernaut is not the only publishing house which is trying to unite readers across the country in this challenging time. Roli Books is also has a lot of online activities planned for readers. At 12 noon everyday, their editors are live on their Instagram account (@rolibooks) conducting live chats, giving book recommendations and more. You can visit their Facebook (@RoliBooksIndia) and Twitter handle (@RoliBooks). Several of their authors will also be posting videos about books and more on their social media handle. Participating authors are Tanushree Podder, Swapan Seth, Sujata Assonull, Shrabani Basu, Naresh Fernandes, Karam Puri, Cosmo Brockway, Paro Anand and Radhika Karle.

We spoke to the bestselling author Paro Anand about her thoughts on this initiative.

“I am virtually out of my comfort zone when it comes to online tech. I try and spend about 50% of my time interacting with young people. Face to face, heart to heart. So suddenly there is half of me missing. But my discovery is this: Some people who may never have had the courage to ask the face to face questions openly are finding it in the anonymity of social media. So while I miss the actual, the virtual has opened a new window. And so I will brave the tech and think INSIDE the box,” she said.

Publishing giant Penguin has partnered with Gurgaon Moms for a #stayathome campaign where Gurgaon Moms will host select Penguin authors on their digital platforms for masterclasses, short video on quarantine reads, etc. Deepak Dalal will be live on March 27 at 11 am, Sri M on March 30, 11 am and Ruskin Bond on April 1 at 11 am. Visit Gurgaon Moms Facebook page here.

Hachette India also has several activities planned for the next 20 days. The publishing house with their #IndiaReadsAtHome is encouraging readers to read books they’ve been meaning to pick up, discover a new author or genre or binge read a new series. In addition, there will be activities everyday like recommendations, trivia challenges, would-you-rathers and more (visit their Instagram on hachette_india). Readers can also give suggestions on what they would like to see on their channels, authors they would like to meet and pledge what they’ll be reading for the next few weeks .