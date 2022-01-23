From January to December, here's a list of public holidays that can be turned into long weekends in 2022!

Come new year and the first thing almost everyone ends up doing is standing at the office notice board and making thoughtful calculations while looking at the holiday list that the HR has put up. Because, the first thing we end up thinking is — how many long weekends? Or how many holidays can I turn into long weekends! And, soon the mind slips into a mini vacay mode, while chit chatting with colleagues and friends about the same. To make your life a little easier, we have compiled the list of long weekends that the year 2022 has bestowed us with — and if all goes well, you can plan 19 mini vacays.

January

Republic Day — January 26, While this is not a long weekend, but if you want to exhaust your leaves, this might be a good chance.

February/March

Mahashivratri — March 1, Tuesday (Take off on Monday, Feb 28)

Holi — March 18, Friday (March 19 & 20 — Saturday and Sunday)

April

Mahavir Jayanti/Vaisakhi/ Dr Ambekar Jayanti — April 14, Thursday

Good Friday — April 15 (April 16 & 17 are Saturday & Sunday)

May

Eid-ul-Fitr — May 3, Tuesday (May 1 is Sunday, take day off on May 2, Monday)

Buddha Purnima — May 16, Monday (May 14 & 15 are Saturday & Sunday)

August

Muharram — August 8, Monday (Take day off on Aug 6 — Saturday)

Rakshabandhan (restricted) — August 11, Thursday (Take day off on Friday, Aug 12; Aug 13 & 14 are Saturday & Sunday)

Independence Day — August 15, Monday

Janmashthami — August 19, Friday (Take off on Aug 20, Saturday; Aug 21 is Sunday)

Ganesh Chaturthi — August 31, Wednesday (Take day off on Sept 1, Thursday, which is one-and-a-half day Ganpati visarjan; Sept 2, Friday; Sept 3 & 4 are Saturday and Sunday)

Onam (restricted holiday) — September 8, Thursday (Take day off on Sept 9, Friday, Sept 10 & 11 are Saturday & Sunday

October

Dussehra — October 5, Wednesday (Not a long weekend, but you can use the auspicious occasion to use some of those balance leaves)

Diwali — October 24, Monday (Oct 22 & 23 are Saturday & Sunday)

November

Guru Nanak Jayanti — November 8, Tuesday (Nov 5 & 6 are Saturday & Sunday, take day off on Nov 7, Monday)

There are four months — June, July, September and December — which have no long weekends. But, if you want to unwind and take a small vacay, then count the pending leaves and utilise them!

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 07:14 AM IST