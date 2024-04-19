From Drought To Deluge: Dubai's Experiment With Artificial Rain Goes Awry. What Is Cloud Seeding And Is It Beneficial?

Thunderstorms and Heavy Rains | Canva

Images and Videos from the United Dubai Emirates surfaced across the internet showing the adverse floods and heavy storms affecting the country. It was the heaviest rainfall recorded in the last 75 years. The flooding resulted in halting of flights, death of an elderly man and injuries to several citizens. Some parts of UAE received 10 inches of rainfall within 24 hours where it usually receives 3.12 inches of rainfall every year according to the World Meteorological Department. The unusual flooding raised speculations to whether cloud seeding could have been the reason for this calamity where UAE is a drought prone area.

What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud Seeding is a weather modification procedure that aims to change the amount of precipitation received in certain areas, change the direction of hailstorms or even disperse fog. UAE has always been advanced with its technology and they began the process of cloud seeing back in 1990’s and 2000 in Al Ain. The process can be done both from the ground or with the help of a plane where the cloud will be seeded using minimal salt flares that will naturally attract water and cause rainfall in the area needed.

Did Cloud Seeding Cause Floods In UAE?

No! As much as the speculation adds up, UAE’s weather center confirms that they were in no way involved in any cloud seeding process and that the floods are a result of drastic climate change. Rising global temperatures caused by climate change is only getting worse and UAE’s thunderstorms and floods should be a major warning for the entire world to take more effective steps to minimize global warming.

Is Cloud Seeding Necessary And Should It Continue?

Cloud Seeding is actually an effective way to enhance what naturally exists. It is an effective way to help areas hit with drought. But it's not only about getting more rain. Cloud Seeding can also be used to prevent storms and heavy rainfall. The process is definitely effective if monitored closely by experts. Western US states and European countries including France and Spain use the cloud seeding method. China also regularly uses this method for irrigation purposes and to regulate rainfall in Beijing.