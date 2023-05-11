From Calm Down to Dumebi; 5 Must-listen Rema songs before the concert

Nigerian Rapper REMA | Instagram

Nigerian Rapper Rema, who has taken the internet by storm with the chartbuster song 'Calm Down' is touring India for the first time. This highly anticipated music event will take place in 3 cities in India.

The musician, whose peppy song ‘Calm Down’ has made it to the Billboard Top 100 playlist, will kick off his trek with New Delhi on May 12 at JLN Stadium, followed by Mumbai on May 13 at the NSCI Dome, and finally Hyderabad on May 14 at Prism.

Rema has fast become one of the most exciting stars in global music for his unique genre-bending and avant-garde style that has elements of EP and African pop.

Here are 5 songs by the Nigerian rapper that you should know before attending the concert in Mumbai.

Calm Down

The song that made Rema a global sensation is a chartbuster. Rema collaborated with Selena Gomez on this song, which made it even more special.

Iron Man

The song that is loved by former US President Barak Obama has to be on the list of songs by the young Nigerian Rapper, that you must listen.

Dumebi

The Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper shot to fame with his song.

Corny

Another popular number by the musician that will definitely make you groove.

Dirty

The song released this year is another charbuster by the Nigerian Rapper.