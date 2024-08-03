Friendship Day: 8 Celebrities Share How Friends Shaped Their Success

Friendship Day |

In the journey of life and career, having a circle of supportive friends can make all the difference. Whether they offer financial aid, emotional support, or artistic guidance, true friends stand by you through thick and thin. This collection of reflections from various individuals highlights the profound impact their friends have had on their lives, showcasing the power of genuine companionship and unwavering belief.

Adil Hussain

Fortunately, I have several of them...Dhananjay Debnath, Jayanta Das from Assam. Arjun Raina, Robin Das, Khalid Tyabji, Roysten Abel Mandakini Goswami Dilip Shankar, Parvathy Baul, Pujarini Choudhary, Shama Pawar, Kaushik Nath, Robin Das, there are more.... They have helped me financially, emotionally, and with artistic guidance.

Tisca Chopra

That one absolute gem of a friend is Aneeta Chawla. She has believed every dream of mine, even when not many were. She questioned my methods sometimes but never the dreams. She has been ambitious for me and pushed me like no one else. She has also pushed me away from making some really bad mistakes. She has been my friend since school and we couldn’t be more different nature wise, but we have similar values. She is a nurturer - she makes people around her shine.

Saiyami Kher

I won't take just one friend's name because I have a group of four friends and we have known each other since we were eight years old. It was way before I ever wanted to act and we are still best friends. They -- Madhur, Neha, Rujuta and Shamsunissa -- are my school friends and my lifeline. They have taught me so much because they know how difficult the acting journey has been. They have been with me through the ups and downs and in the downs you really know who your true friends are and they have stayed with me. They feel immensely proud of me -- whether my film works or not, if they watch a film and they think I'm bad, they'll tell me on my face saying it was a rubbish and you were so bad in this scene... That's the relationship I share with them. They know everything about my life, I know everything about their life and I can't imagine my life without them.

Anupriya Goenka

The one friend of mine who I think has always shown a lot of confidence in me, irrespective of what I was doing in life and whether I was a celebrity or not, is Mukesh Malik. He's been a friend for many, many, many years. And we've seen each other through ups and downs. We have had a similar life journey and we are pretty thick. He's not somebody I need to talk on a daily basis with. But at any given point in time, I know that he has my back and I have his. We are one friends who are extremely happy with each other's success and are always rooting for one another. He always believed in me, had faith in whatever I did and however I did it.

Akshay Oberoi

If I talk about the industry, my dearest friend is Imran Khan (actor). We met in 2001 and he became a superstar in 2008. I moved to Bombay in 2008, just as he was rising to fame. Despite his newfound stardom, he always spoke highly of me and would say, "Akshay is a very good actor," wherever he went. I never made any such claims about him and was careful not to exploit our friendship, given his prominent family in the industry. He even insisted that I be considered for a film that was never made. Although I was relatively unknown, he persuaded the director to meet me. He did all this on his own, without me ever asking for help. To this day, he is the one person who has always believed in my journey, and I feel very fortunate to have such a special friend.

Pavail Gulatie

Rohan and Akhilesh are my best friends from school. We have literally grown up together. There were times in my life where i use to lose confidence in myself… but they never lost it in me. They were always there to pick me up. When my parents were alone in Delhi, I had confidence knowing my friends are there anytime I need them.

Vineet Kumar Singh

On various occasions, I’ve always had a friend standing by me, especially my own brother, younger brother, and younger sister. Whatever I am today, I wouldn’t be able to achieve even 5% of it without their support. Whether you call them friends, family, or well-wishers, they have always been there for me, often providing honest feedback, even when it wasn’t pleasant. I feel fortunate to have such a supportive brother and sister, who are my closest friends. I also have many friends from medical college and sports who have supported me through tough times. Whenever I faced challenges, knowing they believed in me made a significant difference. Their support has been invaluable, and I always felt that something positive would come from their encouragement.

Divya Dutta

I’ve been very fortunate to have some dear friends in my life who have always supported me and believed in me, even before I became a celebrity. My best friends and childhood friends have always stood by me.

Let me share an interesting incident. I remember when I had just started college, there was a senior girl who was quite popular. During one of the annual events, there was a freshers' contest where I was supposed to perform. For some reason, a group of girls didn’t want me to go on stage. However, this senior girl, along with her friends, stood by me and insisted that I should perform, no matter what.

Thanks to their support, I went on stage, performed, and became an instant hit. Their protection and encouragement helped me shine, and it was heartwarming to see the entire college rally behind me, all thanks to these wonderful girls. Despite being my seniors, they eventually became good friends.

To this day, whenever I visit Ludhiana, it’s nice to reconnect with them. The bond we formed during college has remained strong, and having someone truly believe in you and stand up for you is a great blessing.