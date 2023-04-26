Fragrance guide for Men: 5 ways to find the right perfume for you to smell fresh all day

There are innumerable fragrances from various brands that are available over the counter, but not all are suited for your demeanor. Given your unique personality traits, you need to have a scent that resonates with you and announces your arrival. It needs to be over and above what is used by the masses. A scent of its kind.

You can start by knowing your taste better. Do you like to appear suave? “Vanilla or English Rose fragrances can be the one for you, but if you like to present your dominant character, then peaty whiskey-like or cigar-like fragrances will go well with you,” says Neeraj Bhensdadia, Co-Founder, of Upsilon. There’s more that you must be diligent about while picking the right fragrance for yourself. Here’s a guide for you to choose your unique fragrance aptly.

Know your usage:

Are you an athlete and stay on the field more than other men or stay indoors and work mostly in the indoor events industry? You must know how you must smell basis your environment too. While practising active sports under the scorching hot sun outdoors, an oceanic, cool fragrance will make you feel comfortable. On the contrary, in the low temperatures of indoor events, a slightly sharp, woody scent will keep the gloomy feel at bay and keep you active throughout the day while turning the heads of those you pass by.

Smell and decode at ease:

Every fragrance composes complex notes of various ingredients. You must take your time in trial smelling each one at ease and decide how they will go with you. Notice what other men are wearing, whether it's unique or a masses perfume, if it caught your attention – what made you wait to notice it? Ask them what perfume are they wearing. It eases your task of hunting for the ideal perfume that you have been longing for.

Seasonal Fragrances:

Everything including perfumes that you wear must change according to the season. You cannot be drenched in oceanic fragrance during a wet, monsoon day or be wearing strong earthy perfume during a hot sunny day. Wear a mild, flowery fragrance during spring and summer, and a strong-smelling earthy perfume during winter to turn heads as you walk.

Inexpensive is exclusive too:

arpit_patel

Not necessarily that to stand out, you must shell out a hefty amount to get a premium, unique feel. Several new-age brands are unique, smell premium and are inexpensive at the same time too.

Surf online:

New-age informative content creators post several videos on Instagram and YouTube about age-old and new-age perfume brands and their particular fragrances that one can wear on different occasions. One must have a look at them to upgrade their wardrobe accordingly.