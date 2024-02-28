Forests In Mumbai: The Gush Of Greenery For A Relaxing Weekend

Canva | Representative Image

The wrangle and Vedanta around the indigenous rights knock on the table, because everyone deserves a gush of air, shade of trees, and a wild-mild glimpse of soothing greenery! The concrete attacks are fain and furtive, but the maxim of the green entity still retorts against the dark that floats in the voice of wind. There is 'The Gateway of India', 'Marine Drive', and 'Elephanta Caves', but where are those forests that add depth to the turmoil of the blue ocean?

If you are looking for a green nook in Mumbai, you can indeed plan a trip to the happy little planets full of flora, fauna, and the treasures of the earth. Plan a hike, picnic, random visit, or solo drive for an unforgettable livid experience.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park: An Ode To The Green Entity

Canva | Representative Image

Sanjay Gandhi National Park, situated in Borivali, has been listed among the topmost green destinations in Mumbai since 1969. The lush green jungle with enriched biodiversity consists of Kanheri caves and Buddhist educational spots. It has been a pilgrimage, a shelter, and an ode for nature lovers.

With a variety of more than 800 mauve trees, this jungle is a blissful gush of imperious nature for you to explore and know more.

Aarey Forest: A Microcosmos Of Happy Shades And Blissful Grace

Canva | Representative Image

Similarly, the Aarey forest in Goregoan is considered an easy-to-reach spot with alluring additional facilities that bolster the significance of the jungle. Situated in a suburban area and surrounded by monk-like shrubs, this has been regarded as the wild heart of the metropolitan since 1949. While the traffic chaos and the crowdy hurricane of local trains can intimidate you at times, the happy shades and blissful grace of the Aarey forest can make your day.

Despite being listed as a part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the organised Aarey stands out for innovative milk plants and shines at the pinnacle of green activism.

Chedda Nagar Reserved Park: Amid The Tall Trees of Ancient Sagacity

Canva | Representative Image

The Chedda Nagar Reserved Park is also among those destinations that have emerged as tourist attractions over time. Currently, the forest department conducts tours and provides space to organise game tournaments and cricket amid the tall trees of ancient sagacity.

You can plan a day out to overcome the jagged and swamping effects of pollution, inhale fresh air to revamp your thought process, and sniff the burbling spring of life that is connected to the roots of earth.