Food Review: Masterchef Sima Ahmed Serves Up Authentic Awadhi Cuisine At The 'Nawabs Table' For Mumbaikars

Mumbai's culinary landscape is ready to experience the authenticity and flavours of Awadhi cuisine, meticulously curated by Chef Sima Ahmed. Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, in collaboration with Gormei - curators of culinary experiences, brings "Nawabs Table" - the ultimate dining journey curated by the Masterchef Sima Ahmed at Ummaro, Mumbai.

I had the privilege to savour this North Indian cuisine and learn about the culinary tradition of Awadh directly from the Chef herself. Read ahead to learn more about this and my experience with this exquisite offering.

Let the Awadhi culinary journey begin...

The dining experience started with the Afreen Sherbet, a delightful concoction made with Malhar Gin. It had sweet and subtle flavours, providing a refreshing start to the meal. Following this, I was first served with Mutton Paya Shorba, which had a water-like consistency. The shorba was light and mildly spiced, offering warmth and a soothing feeling as it went down the throat. However, the spiciness gradually increased and leaned towards the bland side. Despite this, the rich flavour of mutton trotter broth managed to come through with each sip.

The unique offering of Kebabs

After a light start, I enjoyed a starter plate featuring Dora Mutton Kebab and Kufal Meva Kebab, with a bowl of Nunkti Mutto Haleem on the side. As interesting as the name sounded so was the taste. The mutton haleem, a blend of pounded lentils and wheat cooked into a creamy paste with special spices offered very rich mutton flavours that blended in the mouth. However, the nutty crunch of badam overpowered the dish.

Dora Mutton Kebab and Kufal Meva Kebab |

What intrigued me most was the Dora Kebab, an old-styled mutton kebab recipe tied with thread. Curios about this method, I asked the chef, who explained, "Dora kebab is authentic and was served in ancient times. It's very soft & secured with a "Dora" (thread) so it doesn't break. It's very healthy because we use a lot of herbs along with chandan, dry fruits and many other things. Normally, kebabs are prepared on a tava whereas dora kebab is prepared on a sigdi."

After leaning this, I tasted the kebab. It was crunchy from the outside, and moist from the inside, surprising offering a sweet and nutty taste, with subtle hint of mutton flavour.

Along with dora kebab I tasted the Kufal Meva Kebab, a chicken dish stuffed with dry fruits and pomegranate seed. Unfortunately, it had minimal nutty flavors and no detectable pomegranate seed taste.

A feast of flavours

Next, for the Khas Peshkash, I was served a mouthwatering main course featuring Murg Chandi Kaliyan, Band Gosht, and Dal-Be-Aab, along with Iraqi Paratha and Khamiri roti. I began with murg chandi kaliyan, a chicken silver gravy dish prepared with cashew and mild Indian species. It was very creamy and sweet, with a subtle hint of cashew, and the tender chicken melted in the mouth.

Awadhi main course |

Next, I tried the band gosht, which is an Awadhi mutton curry cooked for five to six hours and filled with rich spices. Paired with a paratha, the dish has a nice blend of herbs and spices, offering mild falvours. After enjoying them, I savoured del-be-abb, a tempered sukhi mash ki dal. Its authentic taste was enhanced by fried onions, adding a pleasant flavor, though it wasn't particularly spicy or robust.

As I ate, I noticed how light and mildly flavoured the dishes were, a stark contrast to the spicy and masala-rich food we Mumbaikars love. Curious about how someone like me, who loves masala in her food, could enjoy this cuisine, I asked Chef Sima. She explained, "Awadhi cuisine is very light for your body but that doesn't mean there aren't any spices. We use spices that aren't for your body. Yellow chilli powder, white pepper powder and other spices that are flavourful and full of fragrance are used in this cuisine. These spices don't disturb your palate and you can enjoy the real essence of this cuisine. We try to explain this to our customers. That's why when people try this cuisine they get to experience the ingredients. For the Mumbai audience, I am trying to give them some extra spice and extra chilli."

Awadh special Biryani

Mutton Yakhni Biryani |

After delving into the Awadh culinary traditions and flavours, I was served with Mutton Yakhni Biryani, a button pilaf cooked with whole spices, accompanied with kamal kakdi ka salan and burani raita. The biryani had a rich aroma of spices, with mild masala flavour and a richness of ghee.

Kuch Meetha!

Seb Ki Kheer |

For the dessert, I savoured Seb Ki Kheer, an Ottoman Sultani dessert and Makhandi Halwa, a semolina dish cooked with caramelized sugar, raisin, almond, cashew, and khoya. While the kheer had a warm and soft texture, melted in the mouth like butter, the makhandi halwa was perfectly sweet, offering a taste of all the ingredients and a perfect conclusion to the meal!

You can experience too!

You can enjoy the exquisite Awadhi cuisine at an exclusive pop-up in Mumbai at Ummrao, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East. For those who prefer vegetarian options, there is also a special Awadh-inspired vegetarian menu. Read on for more details.

Date: July 12 to July 21, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Price: Non - Vegetarian Menu at Rs 2800/- and Vegetarian Menu at Rs 2500/-