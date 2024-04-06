Flavours Like Turmeric, Ginger, & Lemongrass Are Gaining Popularity Among Tea Lovers: Karan Shah, Director of Society Tea

Karan Shah, the Director of Society Tea |

The Tea industry is making a move in the world beverage industry with its traditional taste and sustainable initiative. Society Tea is a tea brand started in the year 1993, contributing to the Indian tea industry. Karan Shah, Director of Society Tea, talks about the latest trends, new tea flavours, and sustainably in the tea industry in a conversation with Aanchal Chaudhary. Excerpts.

What are the emerging tea trends and flavours in India? Tell us your favourite tea flavour.

Emerging tea trends in India include a growing interest in herbal and wellness teas, as consumers prioritise health benefits and experimentation with unique flavour combinations. Flavours like turmeric, ginger, and lemongrass are gaining popularity for their medicinal properties. As for my favourite tea flavour, I appreciate the traditional taste of masala chai. Its blend of spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves offers a comforting and flavourful experience that resonates with the rich tea culture of India

These days, sustainability practices are being incorporated in every industry. What are your thoughts on how the tea industry is contributing to sustainability?

The tea industry recognises its responsibility towards sustainability. They are actively involved in initiatives like sustainable farming practices, minimising environmental footprint, and supporting local communities. By promoting responsible sourcing and reducing waste throughout the supply chain, the industry strives to contribute positively to the environment and society. Additionally, by investing in renewable energy and prioritising ethical labour practices to ensure a sustainable future for the tea industry and beyond.

Filter Coffee ranked second best coffee in the world, your take on Indian Chai's recognition worldwide?

We are delighted to witness the global appreciation for Indian Chai recently. It's unique blend of spices and rich flavour resonates with people worldwide. This recognition not only validates the rich heritage of Indian tea culture but also opens up new opportunities for us to share our authentic blends with a global audience. We're committed to maintaining the quality and authenticity of our teas while embracing this growing global appreciation.

What are the future business-oriented plans for the company?

We are focused on enhancing our product offerings by introducing new flavours and blends to meet evolving consumer preferences. We have invested in the best international production processes and are expanding our distribution network to reach new markets. We are focusing on extending products such as Ice Tea to tap into the growing demand for refreshing beverages. Additionally, our premix range aims to provide convenient solutions for tea enthusiasts seeking quality and convenience. Furthermore, our one-minute tea concept aligns with the modern consumer's fast-paced lifestyle, offering a quick and hassle-free tea experience. These initiatives reflect our commitment to staying ahead of market trends and meeting the diverse needs of our customers.