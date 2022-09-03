Five must watch short films on YouTube

Kriti

This psychological thriller gets you hooked from the word go. Starring Radhika Apte, Manoj Bajpayee and Neha Sharm, this Shirish Kunder directorial was taken down from YouTube for a short while but is back online again. The story is quite simple: A man is in love with his girlfriend. However, things take a dark turn when the psychiatrist makes him question whether his love is real or not, more so, whether his girlfriend is real or not.

The Neighbor’s Window

This is an Academy Award-winning romantic short film. It revolves around a married couple, Alli and Jacob. Their married life takes a turn when a young couple moves into an apartment across from them. Alli and Jacob discover that they can watch the young couple from their living room window. The story, though fast-paced, does a fab job of establishing characters, and taking a look at young love, and desires.

Duszyczka

This short film is an animated assemblage: it’s a mix of animation, objects, and painting. The movie revolves around a departed soul. It’s a classic take on a most commonly asked question: what happens to our souls when we die? Through various characters, colours, and textures, the narrative surely lives you wanting more, especially the way it is presented.

The Life of Death

Say death, and what comes to your mind is a black cloak-clad scary figure, collecting souls. However, this movie is anything but gloomy or scary. It’s a normal, regular day for Death, who’s going around doing his business like usual. The movie is a humorous take on the protagonist’s life and the numerous problems he encounters as he tries to live a normal life.

7:35 In the Morning

This short film gives a peek into the life of a working woman, who comes across a mysterious man every day in a coffee shop. You are pulled into the story right from the start. With a runtime of just nine minutes, the story still manages to give a glimpse of painful one-sided love.

Read Also Four must-watch short horror films on YouTube