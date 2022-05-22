Four must-watch short horror films on YouTube

Don’t Look Away

This award-winning short film directed by Christopher Cox is a must-watch if you are a horror movie junkie. The movie is also a lesson and reminder that when parents tell us not to do certain things, like talking to strangers, we shouldn’t do those. But, well, how are we even children if we don’t defy our parents! And that’s what the girl in the short film does when she sees a man staring at her from her backyard. Thus begins a scary adventure, which she hopes she hadn’t signed on for.

2AM: The Smiling Man

Advertisement

If you are an office goer, working till late at night and using public transport to commute, you might find the situation in the film relatable. A boy has gone out to buy something from a convenience store near him. It’s past midnight. On his way back he comes across a man dancing and laughing on the street. What would possibly go wrong right? You need to watch this ‘every pedestrian’s nightmare come true’ short.

Alexia

Advertisement

At some point, we have all blocked or befriended people whom we are no longer in touch with or not on talking terms with. The man in director Andres Borghi’s short film is no different. He has removed his ex from his social media accounts and is moving on. However, things don’t go the way he had planned. He starts experiencing creepy paranormal happenings. Does he manage to get out alive? Watch to find out.

The Smiling Man

Imagine: After a stressful day at work, you are enjoying a relaxing time by watching your fave web shows or just randomly surfing through social media. Better still, you are all cosy and comfy in your bed, reading a book. But, you suddenly hear someone call you. You get up, cursing to see which family member dared to disturb your ‘me time’. You move towards the kitchen, the source of the sound. And, bang! It’s a stranger. Creepy? The fun hasn’t even begun yet!

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:00 AM IST