Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend

Start your day with a sight of beautiful sunrise with a day sailing

What a better way than starting your day venturing at sea onboard an elegant yacht. This Say Sailing activity is organised only between the months of October to May. It starts from the picturesque Mumbai Harbor from 7 am to 8 pm. Expect to board a seabird class open sailing yacht which is wind-driven.

Take your friends to this adventurous journey for a day and if you are planning to go alone, we promise you will meet some people like you and become friends with them. Sailing is also a beautiful option if you plan to spend some romantic time with your loved one. These yachts are very safe and easy to sail. We recommend you to carry a water bottle, cap, and sun glass, a lot of sun-screen and lemon juice to stay hydrated. Ladies, don’t wear sari and heels.

Meeting point: Gateway Sailing Club

Time: 7 am and 9 am.

Price: INR 4,000 for six people and INR 8,000 for eight

On Bookmyshow.com

Play a game of No Escape

If you loved watching Money Heist and love thriller movies, then you don’t want to miss this experience of playing it yourself. No Escape is a 1 hour experience where you will be trapped in a room and need to solve a series of clues to breakout. There will be two scenarios – One is All Out (Time Bomb at a Stadium) : The 2022 WC is between India and Pakistan with bets highly in favor of India winning. Bookies do not want to leave the results to fate and are ready to do whatever it takes even if it means blowing up the stadium. The second will be the Money Heist wherein a team of con artists have to perform multiple heists. Their first heist is the Bank of Spain known to possess an uncrackable vault. Who will succeed in the battle between Ladronas Vs Policia ? This fun activity tests your observation, detective skills, ability to keep calm under pressure, and team skills through a set of unique and challenging tasks.

At No Escape, Malad

Time: 11.30 am to 8.30 pm

Price: INR 1,000

On Bookmyshow.com

Don’t miss this grand brunch at Grand Hyatt

Celebrate your Sunday with friends and family over a festive spread curated by Grand Hyatt’s culinary masters. Guzzle a grand feast over Sushi, Thai, Barbeque, Asian, Tandoor, and Fusion Chaat live kitchens and a thematic cocktail bar. What`s more, dance to the tunes of live music while our little VIP guests get busy in our specially designed kids` zone.

AT Grand Hyatt, Santacruz East

Time: 12.30 pm

Price: INR 3,304 +

Contact: 022 6676 1234

And evening with folk and sufi musicians at BKC

JWD Live just got bigger and better this year. Mame Khan and Samar Mehdi are taking the stage for an evening of Rajasthani folk and Sufi at Jio World Drive in BKC. Enjoy the open-air live music concert on Friday, 18th November, 2022 at Jio World Drive and treat yourselves to food and drinks from multi-cuisine restaurants and bars set up at the venue on purchase.

On November 18.

Time: 6 PM.

At SouthSky Jio World Drive.

Tickets: INR 799 onwards

Check out Mumbai’s beauty at night on cycle

This one of the fastest and busiest cities of India, Mumbai has many lesser-known charms which can only be experienced in the night. Don’t miss this night cycling tour which is a real thrill and fun with many others joining you. Explore the beautiful coastline and visit the iconic landmarks, while riding through the Mumbai coastline, starting at Colaba Causeway and ending at Colaba with multiple stops on the way. The route passes by some of the iconic places of Mumbai like Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Worli, and Sea-face covering the distance of about 25 to 28 kilometers.

Meeting point: Colaba Causeway

Time: Saturday 10.30 pm to Sunday 4 am

Price: INR 399 with own cycle. INR 799 with cycle

On Bookmyshow.com