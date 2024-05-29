Facial Yoga: 5 Easy Exercises You Should Do Daily For Slim Face

Canva

Are you struggling to reduce face fats, and your diet isn't helping? Not always eating less or being on a strict diet will give you a sharp and structured facial features. Sometimes, performing good facial exercises apart from your diet can give you the best results.

Facial yoga exercises are the ideal and most effective way to get rid of face fat. These yoga are easy to perform and takes only a few minutes of your daily time, giving you a sharp jawline and youthful face.

Puff your cheeks

Doing puff your cheeks exercise will strengthen your cheek muscles and prevent your face from looking hollow. These facial exercises will give you lifted and structured cheeks. To do this exercise, simply just inhale and hold air in your mouth for 10 seconds. Release the air by making a big 'O' shape by your mouth. Repeat this facial yoga five times for better results.

Kiss and smile

Kiss and Smile exercise will give you a youthful structure and sharp jawline. Doing this exercise will benefit your cheeks and chin simultaneously. To practice this yoga, push your lips out as much as you can and smile broadly. Do this as if you are about to kiss and release it with a big smile. Repeat this exercise at least 15 times a day.

Lift your eyebrows

The forehead is the first place where we get wrinkles, and doing this exercise will tone down the muscles in that area, reducing tension and winkle appearance. To perform this facial exercise, place your index finger half-inch above your eyebrows. Try to lift your brows upwards while pressing them downwards with your finger. Do this yoga 12 times a day for good results.

Chin lift

The chin lift yoga is ideal for people who want a sharp jawline and structured features. Try this easy exercise by sitting straight and stretching your neck upward as much as possible. Make sure to close your mouth while performing this exercise. Stretch your neck and look up, hold this pose for 5 seconds and release it by coming back to normal position. Doing it 12-15 times regularly gives you a promising result.

Fish face

Fish Face is one of the easiest and most effective exercises to achieve a structured facial feature. Make a fish face by closing your mouth and sucking the cheeks inside. Hold this pose for 15-20 seconds while keeping your eyes open. Release and relax your face. For better results, repeat it five times every day.