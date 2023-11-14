Experience Hot Air Balloon Rides In Haryana

Picture for representation |

Discover the thrill of soaring above the picturesque landscapes of Haryana with the newly inaugurated hot air balloon safari in Pinjore. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, joined by Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal, embarked on the inaugural ride, marking a new chapter in Haryana's tourism.

For adventure enthusiasts, the hot air balloon ride offers an unforgettable experience at a cost of INR 13,000. But this is just the beginning – Chief Minister Khattar outlined a broader vision for tourism in Haryana.

Beyond the skies, the state is gearing up for a wave of water and adventure sports, including paragliding, water sports, jet scooters, parasailing, and trekking. The Tikkartal area near Morni Hills has transformed into an adventure hub, promising excitement for thrill-seekers.

Morni Hills itself, adorned with a lush landscape, is set to become a focal point for eco-tourism. The Forest Department is actively involved in plans to preserve and showcase the natural beauty of this region.

Chief Minister Khattar emphasized the strategic development of the Shivalik and Aravalli regions, unveiling comprehensive roadmaps aimed at attracting global tourists.One of the most ambitious projects in the pipeline is the creation of the world's largest jungle safari park, sprawling across 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts within the Aravalli mountain range.

This initiative not only seeks to preserve the pristine beauty of the Aravalli mountains but also aims to boost tourism in Gurugram and Nuh, offering a unique experience for nature enthusiasts.Haryana is not just a state; it's an adventure waiting to be explored. Whether you seek the serenity of Morni Hills or the excitement of a hot air balloon ride, Haryana's tourism initiatives promise to leave you awe-inspired. So, buckle up and get ready for a journey that transcends the ordinary – welcome to the heart of adventure in Haryana!

