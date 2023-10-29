7 Destinations Across The World Where You Can Enjoy A Hot Air Balloon Ride

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Cappadocia, Turkey, is one of the most famous hot air balloon destinations in the world. This destination is part of most people's bucketelist, due to the landscapes of fairy chimneys, rock formations, and cave dwellings
Visit USA's New Mexico to attend the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta- world's largest hot air balloon festival. Experience activities such as balloon rides, competitions, and evening balloon glows in the festival
Explore the stunning Masai Mara, Kenya in a hot air balloon safari. Its another destination loved by travellers where you must definetely try witnessing the wildlife, including lions, elephants, and wildebeests, in their natural habitat from above
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in England is another place to visit to ride those hot air balloons. The festival is usually held every year in August
Why travel so far, when you can experience a hot air balloon ride at home? Visit the hot air ballooning event hosted every year in Varanasi by the Uttar Pradesh government
Queenstown in New Zealand is another place to experience a hot air balloon ride. The picturesque landscapes becomes even more mesmerizing when viewed from a hot air balloon
Bagan in Myanmar is a lesser known gem that also offers hot air balloon ride to visitors. The tourist destination known for its ancient temples and pagodas scattered looks memerising if you get a chance to ride at sunrise
