7 Destinations Across The World Where You Can Enjoy A Hot Air Balloon Ride

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023

Cappadocia, Turkey, is one of the most famous hot air balloon destinations in the world. This destination is part of most people's bucketelist, due to the landscapes of fairy chimneys, rock formations, and cave dwellings

Freepik

Visit USA's New Mexico to attend the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta- world's largest hot air balloon festival. Experience activities such as balloon rides, competitions, and evening balloon glows in the festival

Twitter/ Captivating Facts Hub

Explore the stunning Masai Mara, Kenya in a hot air balloon safari. Its another destination loved by travellers where you must definetely try witnessing the wildlife, including lions, elephants, and wildebeests, in their natural habitat from above

Twitter/ Kenneth Tumusiime

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in England is another place to visit to ride those hot air balloons. The festival is usually held every year in August

Twitter/Bristol International Balloon Fiesta

Why travel so far, when you can experience a hot air balloon ride at home? Visit the hot air ballooning event hosted every year in Varanasi by the Uttar Pradesh government

Twitter/UP Tourism

Queenstown in New Zealand is another place to experience a hot air balloon ride. The picturesque landscapes becomes even more mesmerizing when viewed from a hot air balloon

Freepik

Bagan in Myanmar is a lesser known gem that also offers hot air balloon ride to visitors. The tourist destination known for its ancient temples and pagodas scattered looks memerising if you get a chance to ride at sunrise

Freepik

Thanks For Reading!

Journey beneath the waves: 7 Scuba diving destinations in India perfect for your 1st dive
Find out More