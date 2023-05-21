Journey beneath the waves: 7 Scuba diving destinations in India perfect for your 1st dive

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 21, 2023
Tarkarli, Maharashtra is situated along the Konkan coast is a perfect place for your first scuba diving experience. The Sindhudurg Fort, an underwater historic site, is a major attraction for divers
Havelock & Neil Island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer some of the best diving sites in India. From crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life including turtles, rays, and various species of fish you can experience the best of sea life
Cardamom & Bangaram Island in Lakshadweep Islands are popular diving destinations offering stunning coral reefs, shipwrecks, and a chance to spot marine creatures like dolphins, sharks, and turtles
Netrani Island, Karnataka is a popular diving spot with clear waters, colorful coral reefs, and an abundance of marine life including butterflyfish, triggerfish, and eels
Grande Island & Malvan are the 2 most popular scuba diving sites in Goa. The calm waters of the Arabian Sea make it suitable for beginners as well as experienced divers
Temple Reef and Coral Shark Reef are notable diving spots in Pondicherry. It feature rocky outcrops, vibrant coral reefs, and an array of marine life including lionfish, grouper, and moray eels
Tamil Nadu's Covelong Point & Mahabalipuram is a scuba diving destination in India, where the divers can also explore shipwrecks
