Exclusive! Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Hindi film debate; 'segregating cinema is not right'

Sanjay Dutt, the first muscle man of Bollywood who inspired Indian youth to hit the gym and get obsessed with six-pack abs and long wavy hair. The charm of his personality has stayed with people through his characters in over 50 films. Even today, when he strides into the newly opened sneaker store, Downtown in Bandra, the sizable room is dwarfed by the actor's towering persona. His fleeting smile as he poses to our cameras before settling for this exclusive interview with FPJ shows beyond doubt that the 63-year-old actor is back in the game with diverse roles in different language films. Excerpts:



2022 has been great for you in terms of films and roles, how has been the journey so far as an actor?



It has been fulfilling and with a lot of learning. I love the way we are making good films and I have been able to do different roles. I have learned a lot in my life and now there's a sense of peace. I am enjoying this journey.



How have you evolved as an individual and an actor?

Just from a child to a young boy and now a man (laughs). I have become more sensitive towards things around me. I think before doing anything that how will it affect me and my family? I have become more of a family man now. It's important for me and I try to stay away from doing anything that may not be right for me, my family and society at large. I take my decisions wisely. I am more mature now and that comes with experience and maturity.

Go on...

As an actor, I have always followed my heart and I continue to do so. I have never taken any calculated decisions but have done everything that felt close to my heart. I have done roles that not many had taken at that time. I was never scared of taking risks and challenges. When I did Rocky in 1981 and other films at that time, many people thought I would spoil my career but I felt like doing them. I did roles that many actors opted out of and they were very good. I take the role which touches my heart and will always do that.

Many of your parallel actors say this is the best time for Indian cinema. How do you see the cinema evolve over the decades?



Oh! It's a much-evolved world now. There used to be a time when we would have one paper and we would sign a film. There were so many insecurities and risks of finances, but that's not the case now. There are proper channels and you have everything documented. We would get the script and go in front of the camera right after that but now you have an entire script with you and you have practice sessions to prepare your role. I am also very happy with the way we are using technology in films. We should never decline technology because that's the future. I am very happy to see films like Pathaan, and RRR does well at the box office. These are fantastic films and movies like these should work. There are wonderful roles written for every actor and there are many opportunities for everyone who has talent.



Lately, there's been a debate around Bollywood Vs the South Indian Film Industry.



I don't see this as South and Bollywood and North or East. Every movie made in this country is part of one cinema, which is Indian cinema. It should be like that and nothing else. We all are part of this one country, it's one team. Segregating cinema is not right. It's a whole industry and one big family, which is a good thing for Indian cinema. We represent the Indian film Industry and everything is part of it. I don't believe in South, East, North, and West, it's all one family.



You are one of the very few actors who has done all kinds of roles and never shied away from experimenting with characters. Any role that you would like to play and hasn't come to you?



I have always done different roles. I can't think of any role that I want to do or my dream role, but I know someday, someone will come to me with that role. That's probably my dream role and I should do that. I am waiting for my dream role when someone comes with it.



You have recently collaborated with a sneaker brand, Downtown. How do you decide upon the brands you associate yourself with?

I am always keen on associating with brands and people who need my support and who have the vision to contribute to the country. It's a responsibility to collaborate with a brand, I always see what the brand holds, and what are its ethics and values. There's no doubt that there's added pressure when I am associated with a brand. People go for a particular brand when they see a trusted face and I don't want to disappoint my fans.

You have redefined fitness and inspired the younger generation to achieve mussels back in the 80s and continue to do so.

When I started going to the gym there were only two or three gyms in Mumbai. Talwarkars may be, but then it kind of became a big deal and people realised the importance of fitness. I have always promoted healthy living and fitness. Bodybuilding was and is my passion. I try to hit the gym regularly. I am happy that I started something and people are still following and there's a craze now.





On a lighter note, how do you stay fit?

I follow a very normal lifestyle. I exercise and take a protein diet. I am not on any particular diet though, I don't believe in that. I eat everything healthy and in moderation. I live a peaceful life. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are something that I have always followed.

You have been frequently travelling between India and Dubai. How do you manage to do everything?



Both places are close to me. I go to Dubai when I have a break from shooting and come back when I am working so it doesn't interfere with my work. I want to stay with my family as much as I can. Balancing work is not a problem because when I am working I am only working. And when I am with my family I am with them completely.