 Escape The Goa Price Surge: 5 Budget-Friendly Beach Destinations In India That Won’t Break The Bank
Here are budget-friendly destinations in India that give you the same beachy gateway without breaking the bank!

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Beach | Canva

Goa has long been India’s go-to beach destination! It is loved for its scenic coastline, vibrant nightlife and laid-back vibe. But with skyrocketing costs, “taxi mafias,” and growing issues around transportation, this "beach paradise" is becoming increasingly expensive and sometimes challenging for travellers.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly getaway without compromising on sun, sand and fun, here are five excellent destinations in India that give you the same beachy appeal without breaking the bank!

Gokarna, Karnataka

Om Beach, Gokarna

Om Beach, Gokarna | Image: Hiker Wolf | Instagram

Nestled just south of Goa, Gokarna is becoming a popular choice for many beach lovers. This laid-back town is known for its serene beaches and more relaxed vibe compared to Goa’s bustling shores.

Some of the top spots to visit here include Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach. Each offers a unique experience, from yoga retreats to sunset spots, with numerous budget-friendly guesthouses, homestays, and rustic cafes lining the beach.

article-image

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Serenity Beach, Pondicherry

Serenity Beach, Pondicherry | Image: visualsbyansari | Instagram

For a mix of beach vibes and French-inspired charm, Pondicherry (Puducherry) is an excellent option. Also called the "French Riviera of the East," this coastal town boasts a charming French Quarter, retro cafes, and seaside walks.

Beach lovers can explore Serenity Beach and Paradise Beach, while those interested in spirituality and culture can visit Auroville, an international township dedicated to unity and sustainability.

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala, Kerala | Image: Kuriachan Josey | Instagram

If you are craving a picturesque coastal setting, Varkala is the place to be. Known for its stunning cliffside beaches, Varkala Beach is set against a backdrop of scenic red cliffs, where small cafes, shacks, and yoga studios overlook the sea.

It’s a quieter, more relaxed alternative to Goa, but with equally amazing views and a vibrant yet chill vibe. You’ll also find plenty of wallet-friendly eateries offering delicious Kerala cuisine and fresh seafood.

Alibaug, Maharashtra

Alibaug, Maharashtra

Alibaug, Maharashtra | Image: SaffronStays | Instagram

Just a short ferry ride from Mumbai, Alibaug offers a convenient and affordable escape with beautiful beaches, historic forts, and lively experiences. While it might lack the party vibe of Goa, Alibaug is perfect for those looking for a quieter seaside retreat. Nagaon Beach and Kashid Beach are popular choices for sunbathing and water sports.

Diu, Gujarat

Diu, Gujarat

Diu, Gujarat | Image: Impact Capture | Instagram

For a lesser-known but equally charming beach location, head to Diu, a small island off the coast of Gujarat. Known for its quiet beaches, Portuguese-inspired architecture, and laid-back vibe, Diu is an ideal alternative to Goa.

Nagoa Beach is the main attraction, with palm-lined shores and turquoise waters perfect for swimming and sunbathing. Additionally, the town also has plenty of free-to-visit historical sites, like the Diu Fort and the Church of St. Thomas.

