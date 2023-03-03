Employee Appreciation Day: TV actors appreciate crew members of the most popular television serials; 'Magic happens when there's a strong team'

Having a reliable and encouraging team is a real game-changer, especially when it comes to the entertainment industry where things change overnight and there is a huge responsibility of not disappointing the audience. While the actors are at the forefront and gain much appreciation from the audience, there's a complete army working to make that one episode right. They are working tirelessly to turn ideas into reality, without their dedication and sweat, our goals would remain just a distant dream. Turning the spotlight on these backroom boys on this Employee Appreciation Day today (March 3) actors extend their appreciation to the whole team who works tirelessly without being appreciated including the behind-the-scenes crew who make them look so good on your TV screens.

Aditya Narayan, host of Indian Idol Season 13 says, “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make our show a success, including the channel, the production team, the crew who keep us in line, and all the other behind-the-scenes team members who make us look good. Let's face it, these men and women are working nonstop behind the camera to ensure that we appear immaculate on screen. A huge, heartfelt thank you to each one of them on behalf of the entire cast for making us shine on screen. Happy Employee Appreciation Day.”

Chef Ranveer Brar, who is currently one of the judges on MasterChef India along with Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora streaming on Sony Entertainment Television says behind-the-scenes crew makes the process seamless. “Magic happens when there's a strong team at work. I see this every day on the sets of MasterChef India, where all behind-the-scenes staff come together like bees in the same hive. The whole process then becomes so seamless. And the result is up there on the screen for all to see.”

One day may not be enough to extend appreciation for what the entire team does and Niti Taylor aka Prachi from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 says no detail is small enough when it comes to the making of a daily show. “I’d like to thank all of you who work so hard to make this show a success. From the spot dada to the light men to our hair and make-up team and everyone else involved, big thanks and lots of love,” says Niti, who often surprises the men behind the show with small gestures like ordering a healthy meal or desserts to relish together on the sets. “

So that they can have a chance and the much-needed break before they go back to their tedious work. It gives me great joy to contribute in any way I can and I would continue to follow this ritual on my part to celebrate my team. This day, I want to thank them with all my heart for their selfless care and love,” she adds.

From writer, director, and hair and make-up artists to costume designers, technicians, and spot boys, each one on the set holds the fort with utmost dedication. And while the actors may be the face of these admiring shows, Aditi Sharma aka Katha Singh from Kathaa Ankahee points out that countless faces behind the scene have slowly and steadily made these shows' audience favourite. “I'd like to thank every one of them for making our show popular,” she says.