 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai | Image: Piyush Goyal X

Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai on Friday morning, in alignment with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He also interacted with locals during his morning walk. Goyal was elected as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

The Minister also inaugurated Mumbai's first Vedic theme park near Malad. This park being built on 6.5 acres of land will focus on the four Vedas 'Rigveda, Samveda, Yajurveda and Atharvaveda' in which a glimpse of Indian culture can be seen. The administration aims to plant 600 different types of trees here and also spread awareness about Ayurveda among the people.

"Today, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I started the work of this Vedic Park by planting the first tree in the name of my mother under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and discussed in detail the topics necessary to complete it soon. This park will soon be opened to the general public by BMC under the supervision of the Maharashtra government," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)
Sanya Malhotra Cries After Getting Standing Ovation For Her Performance In Mrs At IIFM 2024 (VIDEO)

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day in June this year.

Under this campaign, he has urged people to plant a sapling in the upcoming days as a tribute to their mothers. He also requested participants to share a picture of themselves planting the sapling using the hashtags #Plant4Mother.

The PM also highlighted the need to protect the environment and shared his tree-planting experience, encouraging others to follow suit.
PM Modi also highlighted the collective efforts made by India over the past decade, which have increased the nation's forest cover.

"It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this," PM Modi said in a post on X.

While launching the campaign, PM Modi urged individuals to plant trees in tribute to their mothers. This initiative has gained widespread support and participation, galvanising action and underscoring the collective responsibility for protecting our environment. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and...

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and...

Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebs At Anamika Khanna X H&M Launch Party

Khushi Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Other Celebs At Anamika Khanna X H&M Launch Party

How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

How Garlic And Onion Extracts Can Reduce Risk Of Respiratory Diseases In The Elderly?

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Wildlife Sanctuaries In Asia

IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Wildlife Sanctuaries In Asia

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dons ₹19,000 Silk Skirt For Anamika Khanna X H&M Event