'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings

Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai | Image: Piyush Goyal X

Union Minister Piyush Goyal planted a sapling at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai on Friday morning, in alignment with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He also interacted with locals during his morning walk. Goyal was elected as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

The Minister also inaugurated Mumbai's first Vedic theme park near Malad. This park being built on 6.5 acres of land will focus on the four Vedas 'Rigveda, Samveda, Yajurveda and Atharvaveda' in which a glimpse of Indian culture can be seen. The administration aims to plant 600 different types of trees here and also spread awareness about Ayurveda among the people.

आज अपने मुंबई प्रवास के दौरान प्रातःकालीन पदयात्रा पर संजय गांधी पार्क आना हुआ जहां प्रकृति संरक्षण को समर्पित प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी की प्रेरणा से वृक्षारोपण का सौभाग्य मिला।



यहां आने पर Tulsi और Vihar lake का अवलोकन भी किया। मुंबई में जल समस्या से निपटने के लिए विभिन्न… pic.twitter.com/15eczf01FG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 23, 2024

"Today, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I started the work of this Vedic Park by planting the first tree in the name of my mother under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and discussed in detail the topics necessary to complete it soon. This park will soon be opened to the general public by BMC under the supervision of the Maharashtra government," Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day in June this year.

Under this campaign, he has urged people to plant a sapling in the upcoming days as a tribute to their mothers. He also requested participants to share a picture of themselves planting the sapling using the hashtags #Plant4Mother.

As part of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, a global initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PIB and CBC Goa planted saplings in the office premises, pledging to protect our environment and work towards a greener future. 🌳 #EkPedMaaKeNaam #EnvironmentProtection pic.twitter.com/V81yS2n3cn — PIB in Goa (@PIB_Panaji) August 22, 2024

The PM also highlighted the need to protect the environment and shared his tree-planting experience, encouraging others to follow suit.

PM Modi also highlighted the collective efforts made by India over the past decade, which have increased the nation's forest cover.

"It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have risen to the occasion and taken a lead in this," PM Modi said in a post on X.

It would make you all very happy that in the last decade, India has undertaken numerous collective efforts which have led to increased forest cover across the nation. This is great for our quest towards sustainable development. It is also commendable how local communities have… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

While launching the campaign, PM Modi urged individuals to plant trees in tribute to their mothers. This initiative has gained widespread support and participation, galvanising action and underscoring the collective responsibility for protecting our environment.