Eid al-Fitr Special: Chef Kunal Kapur Reveals His Favourite Eid Dish, Shares What Goes Behind Creating New Recipes

Food plays a significant role in observing Eid. On this day, we sit together with our friends and family and have special Eid food. The day is not complete without some special dishes and sweets.

Chef Kunal Kapur who is known for gifting some unique dishes to the Indian culinary world took us through his Eid special recipes. Awarded the 'Best Indian Chef' title in 2008, he shares insights on Ramadan cuisine and his favourite dish for Eid.

Read excerpts below:

Could you walk us through any of your favourite and easy food recipes for Eid?

One of my favorite and easy food recipes for Eid is the Oats and Paneer Mughlai Parantha. This dish holds a special place during Eid because it is not only delicious but also provides a wholesome and fulfilling meal after a day of fasting. The combination of oats along with paneer brings together the goodness of fiber and protein, helping to replenish energy levels and keep one feeling satisfied. Plus, the Mughlai-inspired flavors add a rich and aromatic touch, making it a delightful treat for ones taste buds. It's personally one of my favourite dishes to have for Eid.

What are the current trends you foresee in Eid cuisine?

During Eid, I’ve noticed a shift towards healthier and equally delicious cuisine. Nowadays, people are making conscious choices, incorporating nutrient-rich foods into their traditional dishes, enhancing both flavor and texture. I’ve also seen that cooking methods are becoming more creative, resulting in flavorful versions of classic iftar meals. These modern trends in Eid food help in striking a perfect balance between tradition and innovation, prioritizing both nutrition and taste.

What R&D goes into creating a new recipe?

In my opinion, creating a new recipe requires extensive research and insight to ensure the dish comes out perfectly as planned. Usually, I begin with a thorough study of ingredients, considering flavour profiles, nutritional value and its gastronomic properties. For instance, when I was crafting the Oats and Paneer Mughlai Parantha for Iftar, I ensured it aligned with Eid traditions while also incorporating the right nutrition and flavour. Experimenting with cooking methods and ingredient proportions was important for me to achieve the desired consistency and texture. Ultimately, my goal was to create a dish that not only delights the palate but also offers a unique and memorable experience.

Any challenges that you have faced while creating a new dish?

The creation of new dishes often comes with its fair share of challenges. One common challenge is striking the right balance between flavour, texture, and presentation. Ensuring that all elements of the dish complement each other perfectly requires attention to detail and numerous rounds of testing and refinement.

Additionally, incorporating new ingredients or techniques while staying true to the cooking traditions can pose a challenge, as it requires creativity and skill to achieve the desired outcome.

Another challenge that I’ve faced is catering to diverse dietary preferences and restrictions, such as vegetarian, gluten-free, or dairy-free diets, which require careful consideration and adaptation of recipes. Despite these challenges, overcoming them through perseverance, experimentation and a passion for cooking ultimately leads to the creation of memorable and delicious dishes.

Oats and Paneer Mughlai Parantha Recipe

Ingredients:

 2 cups of wheat flour

 4 tbsp Oil

 ½ tsp Salt

 Water (for kneading)

 ½ pc finely chopped onion

 2 pc finely chopped chilies

 1 tsp Ginger garlic paste

 1 pc finely chopped capsicum

 1 pc grated carrot

 ¼ th cup Saffola Oats

 ¼ tsp turmeric

 ½ tsp Kashmiri red chili powder

 ½ tsp coriander powder

 ¼ tsp cumin powder

 ½ tsp amchur powder

 1/4tsp garam masala

 ½ tsp salt

 2 cups grated Paneer

Method:

Prepare the dough by mixing in the refined flour, 2 tbsp oil and salt together. Knead together using water, into a semi soft dough and keep aside to rest.

Heat the rest of the oil in a pan and add in the onion, capsicum, carrots and chilies and sauté till it softens. Then add in the ginger garlic paste along with water. Cook until the raw flavor of ginger garlic goes away.

Then add in the powdered spices along with the salt. Cook this for about 2 minutes adding water if the masala becomes too soft.

Add in the grated paneer and cook over low flame to dry out any excess water. Put aside the filling to cool. Once the filling is cool, add in the Saffola Oats from some crunch.

Roll out the paratha dough and add the filling in the center. Carefully close from all sides to form a square shape.

Heat some oil in a pan, just enough oil to submerge about ½ the paratha in the oil

Fry over medium heat, flipping occasionally till there is an even golden-brown color on both sides.

Serve hot with some onions and green chutney!