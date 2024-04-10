Eid-al-Fitr 2024: April 10 Or 11? Shawwal Crescent Moon Sighted In Parts Of India; Country To Celebrate The Muslim Festival On THIS Date

The festival Eid al-Fitr 2024 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2024 in many parts of India. Muslims in India from Lucknow, Karnataka, Delhi and other parts will be fasting one more day as the Eid al-Fitr crescent moon was not visible on the night of April 9.

The official dates were confirmed by several mosques, including Delhi's Jama Masjid and Fatehpur Masjid. The news was also confirmed from Karnataka, and a similar announcement was made by the Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah.

Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee says Eid is to be celebrated on April 11 as the Moon has not been sighted today. pic.twitter.com/mKupPVdoUh — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

Other parts of India, like Kerala and Ladakh, will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr on April 10, as the Shawwal crescent moon was viewed there. The dates of the festival are decided by the sighting of the moon, which leads to different dates in different parts of the same country.

The region's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced on April 9 that Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrating the 2024 Eid al-Fitr on Wednesday as the moon was already sighted here.

Eid Mubarak | Canva

As the world celebrates the festival of Eid al-Fitr, the sight of the moon holds significant importance in the Muslim community. The dates vary as the moon was sighted early in many parts of the world. With the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the world is concluding the one-month fasting of Ramadan 2024.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Middle East parts will reportedly be observing the occasion on April 10, as the moon was sighted a night earlier. The same stands for countries like Pakistan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Australia, which mark celebrations for Eid-al-Fitr on April 10.