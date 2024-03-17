Ed Sheeran: 4 Instagram Posts That Show 'Perfect' Singer Is A Cat Lover

The Grammy singer Ed Sheeran who arrived in Mumbai on March 12, kicked off his India “-=÷×” tour in Mumbai by performing over 30 songs on Saturday night at Mahalaxmi Race Course. While the singer is touring let’s see some moments where he showed he is a cat person/lover.

Ed Sheeran never leaves a moment to post his picture with a cat anywhere he goes. The singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn have two cats named Calippo and Dorito. He love to talk about both of his cats and loves to capture himself with cats wherever he goes.

He is often seen doing fun segments with cats and spending his time in cat cafes with many cats around him. He likes to play with them, sing for them, feed them and spend his time around cats. He became a cat owner in 2014 when he rescued a cat from Graham.

Sharing Instagram dump posts is Ed Sheeran's thing and it has to have cat photos? Absolutely, yes! Sheeran loves to capture cats through his camera and also share with his fans through his social media posts. His love for music and cats is what we see on his socials.

He not only adores cats but also tries to help stray cats and other animals through his work. He has worked many times to help animal welfare organisations and do charity for them. Day-by-day his love for cats and animals is increasing and we can't wait to see more dumps and fun videos of him and cat together!