Eating Disorder: Reason, Prevention, Treatment And All You Need To Know

Anxiety is almost like an invisible holocaust, where the affected person feels locked inside a lethal gas chamber of jagged concerns. A holocaust where the fire and smoke are almost untraceable after the blast, but the charred rubble need to find a path for the emission of suppressed fog. Such a cacophony of discombobulated, messy emotions always results in angsty unconscious behaviours. An eating disorder is another grotesque cliche that happens as a result of suffocating mental glitches.

This is often associated with obesity-based, body-shaming derogatory terms, generating a lollygagging approach towards fitness goals. Patients coping with eating disorders may feel lackadaisical and lax, and this can shove them into more mindless eating, causing gibberish repercussions.

Reasons Lie In Deep-Seated Prejudices

Bumfuzzed triggering situations, trauma, anxiety, and chronic depression are observed as key reasons behind the disorder, while people who have witnessed gaslighting, mental abuse, and cruelty can also suffer the fastidious imbroglio of jiggling and clashing mental maps. Sometimes such behaviours stem from environmental reasons or OCD.

But usually the reasons are deep-seated in social prejudices and excessive pressure on appearances.

Food Disorders are More Than A Matter Of Food

Eating disorders dismantle mental peace, arouse suicidal thoughts, and stigmas and have catastrophic psychological consequences. The inclination towards ready-to-eat products and junk alternatives annihilates physical and mental health. The patient can even end up choosing drugs or alcohol.

Precisely, the food disorder is not about food; it's an attempt to attain instant escape from current situations through spoiled catharsis. However, according to research, the two major disorders, anorexia and bulimia, are treatable with adequate caution and medications.

Solution: Before And After

Proper nutrition education, awareness, exercise, and psychotherapy are essential to evaporating the urge for mindless binge eating and anorexia. While a healthy social atmosphere can provide space and prevent disease,. We need to understand and trace the early symptoms to guard against the distressful repercussions.