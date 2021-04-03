Easter 2021: Quick and easy recipes to try at home

Easter is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. It is celebrated by Catholics all around the world. What better way to celebrate than a table laden with food?
Here are a few recipes that you can try out this Easter :
1. Honey - Glazed Carrots
Yields : 6
Prep time : 10 minutes
Total Time : 45 minutes
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter
2 tbsp honey
1/2 tsp dried rosemary
1/2 tsp garlic powder
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
15 carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise
Fresh thyme, for garnish (optional)
Directions :
Preheat oven to 400°. In a saucepan over low heat, melt butter. Stir in honey, rosemary and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper.
Place carrots on a large baking sheet. Pour over glaze and toss until coated.
Roast until caramelized and glazed, 35 to 40 minutes.
Garnish with thyme, if desired, before serving.
2. White Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients
200 g white chocolate
5 g sugar
2 egg yolks
125 g liquid cream
100 g whipped cream
50 ml espresso coffee
10 ml coffee liqueur
5 g gelatine
Method
Cut the chocolate into pieces.
Put it in a bowl and melt it in a bain-marie.
Mix the egg yolks with the sugar.
Pour the cream in a saucepan and bring it to a boil.
Soak the gelatine in cold water.
Combine the beaten yolks with boiled cream and cook up to 90°C without boiling until the cream is velvety.
Pour the cream on the white chocolate, loosely stirring with a whisk.
Next, combine the drained gelatine, the coffee liqueur and the coffee.
Stir well and let it cool without setting.
Then mix the whipped cream thoroughly.
Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before enjoying.
Presentation
Scoop up the mousse and put it in cat-tongue cones.
Serve with a coffee cream and decorate with wild berries.
We recommend using espresso coffee for this recipe.
3. Classic Roast Chicken
Yields : 6 servings
Prep time : 20 minutes
Total time : 1 hour, 30 minutes
Ingredients :
1 chicken
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 onion, cut into large pieces
3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into large pieces.
2 stalks celery, cut into large pieces
1/4 kg baby potatoes, quartered
1 head garlic, halved
1tbsp extra - virgin olive oil
3tbsp Melted butter
1 lemon
1 bunch fresh thyme
Directions :
Pat chicken dry and season all over with salt and pepper. Tie legs together and tuck wing tips under the body of the chicken. (If you have time, let rest in fridge for 1 hour, or up to overnight)
Preheat oven to 425°. Fill a 9”-x-13” baking dish with onion, carrots, celery, potatoes and garlic and toss together with oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Place chicken on top. Brush chicken all over with melted butter and stuff cavity with lemon and most of the thyme, reserving a couple sprigs for garnish.
Roast until juices run clear and a meat thermometer inserted into the center pf the thigh reads 165° , 50 minutes to 1 hour. Tent chicken with foil and let rest 15 to 20 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board and carve.
Serve chicken with roasted vegetables.
4. Easter Gelato Surprise
Ingredients
Colomba 100 g
Egg yolk 200 g
Milk 225 g
Cream 275 g
Sugar 50 g
For the topping:
Salted roasted almonds 15 g
Chocolate flakes 6 g
Coffee powder 2 g
Preparation
Bring the milk and cream to a boil.
Beat the egg yolk and sugar.
Add the milk to the eggs and cook while stirring until the temperature reaches 90°C.
Add the Colomba and whisk until it disintegrates.
Transfer to the ice cream maker and prepare the Colomba ice cream.
Mix the chocolate flakes with the coffee powder.
Arrange the ice cream with the chocolate and coffee on top, add the almonds and serve.