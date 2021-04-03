Easter 2021: Quick and easy recipes to try at home

Ingredients

200 g white chocolate

5 g sugar

2 egg yolks

125 g liquid cream

100 g whipped cream

50 ml espresso coffee

10 ml coffee liqueur

5 g gelatine

Method

Cut the chocolate into pieces.

Put it in a bowl and melt it in a bain-marie.

Mix the egg yolks with the sugar.

Pour the cream in a saucepan and bring it to a boil.

Soak the gelatine in cold water.

Combine the beaten yolks with boiled cream and cook up to 90°C without boiling until the cream is velvety.

Pour the cream on the white chocolate, loosely stirring with a whisk.

Next, combine the drained gelatine, the coffee liqueur and the coffee.

Stir well and let it cool without setting.

Then mix the whipped cream thoroughly.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before enjoying.

Presentation

Scoop up the mousse and put it in cat-tongue cones.

Serve with a coffee cream and decorate with wild berries.

We recommend using espresso coffee for this recipe.