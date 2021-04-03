Happy Easter 2021: Greetings, Wishes, SMS, quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, it is a very happy day for Christians. The resurrection of Jesus instills hope in Christians. They celebrate that they will have Jesus to believe in and that he will guide them throughout their life and afterlife. Of course, people love to celebrate good times with loved ones. Although the Covid situation that we are currently in may prevent that, you can still send wholesome wishes to your friends and family.

Here are some greetings, wishes and texts that you can send one another:

1. Happy Easter! May this day be filled with joy, love and happiness for you and your loved ones.

2. Have an Eggcellent Easter filled with merriment and cheer!

3. Wishing you and your family a blessed Easter! May the Lord always be with you and may he guide you by showing you the light even when it feels like there is only darkness.

4. Thinking of you on this joyous day! Here's hoping you have a fabulous Easter!

5. Make sure you load up on sweets this Easter, you surely deserve it for being such a good egg. Have a divine Easter!

6. Let's celebrate this miracle of Easter by being kind to one another. Have a blessed Easter!

7. Happy Easter, dearest! Have the sweetest Easter filled with chocolate and sunshine.

8. You're some-bunny that I adore! A very Happy Easter to you.

9. Praying that you feel the blessings that Christ has bestowed upon you. Happy Easter, sunshine!

10. Warm wishes and love to you and your family on this day and the days to come. Happy Easter!

11. Here's hoping that the Easter Bunny is extra generous with you for you are a gem! Happiest Easter to you!