Dr. Thejo Kumari Amudala Wins Prestigious

Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala is the first woman in the world who has been awarded the prestigious "Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Man Award 2024" named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, India’s renowned Missile Man. She has made history by getting this prestigious award.

Dr Amudala has earned this honour because of her outstanding achievements and great work in the fields of world peace, human rights, international entrepreneurship, pageant, sports, animal save, Tobacco and Aids control, and women employment.



Dr Thejo Kumari Amudala was born in Tirupati to Amudala Munivenkateshwarlu and Kinnera Prameela Devi. She attended government schools in Tirupati. After school, she went on to study at some of the best business schools in the world. Because of her outstanding ability and dedication, she was able to go from a government school to the world’s leading business school. Her hard work and dedication led her to many awards, including the Nelson Mandela Global Peace Award, Padma Bhushan and the Gandhi Peace Award.

Dr. Amudala also won the title of Ms. Universe Winner 2022. She is a woman who stands by her commitment to help others which makes her truly special and different. She works hard to improve healthcare, support women's rights, and provide education for those who need it most.

The "Missile Man" Award shows Dr. Amudala's amazing contributions and proves that women can achieve great things. Her success gives a strong message about the importance of gender equality. Dr Amudala's life and work are an inspiration to many, proving that with passion and determination, anything is possible.

It is a proud moment for India as she is the world’s first woman to win this prestigious "Missile Man" Award. It is a proud moment for all the people who believe in gender equality. Her contributions to society have been an inspiration to all the women resulting in motivating them and thus breaking the barrier.

She has set an example and is looked at as an epitome who can bring change in reality. Dr Amudala's story reminds us that anyone, no matter where they start, can make a difference if they work hard and care about others.