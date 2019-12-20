DocuBay rolls out 14-Day Free Trial and new titles for Christmas

As documentary viewership continues to gain strength worldwide, DocuBay, IN10 Media’s streaming service tailored for documentary viewing and discovery, has a special offer for film lovers. As the Christmas festivity sets in, DocuBay announces a seasonal 14-day Free Trial for non-members, along with new titles released for the holiday season across the globe. The users can avail the free trial starting 20 December 2019 on Android and iOS app.

The new ‘OneTribe’ DocuBay members will have access to the platform’s premium library of international documentaries from 100+ countries, spanning a variety of categories, encompassing diverse human experiences, opinions, and narratives. The platform’s user-friendly, intuitive interface makes the discovery of films easy through specially-curated categories called ‘Bays’, including NatureBay, AdventureBay, TravelBay, CultureBay, ScienceBay and more. Joining the season of joy, DocuBay added an exclusive ‘ChristmasBay’ for viewers to trace the origin of the holiday and discover the story behind the birth of Jesus Christ.