Doctor Turned Fashion Influencer: 70-Year-Old Quin Huilan Debut At Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2024 Fashion Show

Quin Huilan |

A 70-year-old Quin Huilan made her runway debut at the Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2024 fashion show. Hailing from Shanghai, China, Quin is a former doctor that turned into a social media style influencer.

The journey of Quin in the world of fashion began just over a year ago with the help of his son who set her up on Instagram. With a genuine love for Prada and Miu Miu, she started sharing content on stylish daily outfits and fashion which gained her many followers.

The invitation to the Paris Fashion Week show was delivered via private message, and followed by an official letter. She expressed her difficulty and language barrier stating in her social media post, “I managed to tackle the preparation work challenge in an intense schedule, using Google Translate to overcome the language barrier. I took action to prove that age is not a problem!”

Quin’s story transcends the runway; it becomes an inspiration to many who may feel constrained by societal expectations. Her resilience and passion redefine notions of beauty and success, sending a powerful message that age should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s dreams.

In a world captivated by youth, Quin’s presence at the fashion show becomes a symbol of empowerment, encouraging individuals of all ages to embrace their individuality and defy conventional limitations.