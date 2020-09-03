Doc Destiny: The number of Rahu

Today’s date being September 4, in today’s column we will try to understand the significance and importance of Number 4 and also learn about the unique qualities of people who have an association with Number 4. People who are born on the 4th of any month are ruled by the Uranus, Rahu. In Hindu Astrology, the Rahu represents materialism, mischief, fear, dissatisfaction and confusion. In Western Astrology, the North Node (Rahu) is referred to as the Dragon’s Head (Caput Draconis) and the South Node (Ketu) is referred to as the Dragon’s Tail (Cauda Draconis).

Individuals who are ruled by Rahu go through a lot of ups and downs and sudden changes in their lives. They have a doubting nature and they never trust anybody easily. They never feel settled in life. People whose number is 4 are stubborn, obstinate, bold and courageous. They often face a lot of opposition in life. They are very humanitarian in nature and believe in giving helping the poor and the needy. They are practical, hardworking and strong-willed.



It is found that people who have an association with number 4 create a lot of problems in their domestic life and social circle. People who are born on the 4th are stricter as compared to those who are born 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month. Such individuals are brave, strong and face challenges like warriors. It is advisable that if your birth number is 4, then you should avoid eating excess food. They must learn to be charming and pleasant in the way they communicate.

They are good conversationalists. They would introduce social reforms through their writings and speech. They fearlessly reveal their ideas and convictions and are not concerned about other’s opinions. They gain maturity through experience. They love to establish their views emphatically and always contradict others. They come to right conclusions after much thought and investigation. Their soft nature and impartial attitude can earn many friends. They choose very few to be their close friends.

Stories, occult sciences, scriptures, philosophy and religion are the fields which appeal them the most. Knowledge of various culture and people, travel to new places, gain experiences and observations is of importance to them. These people form the “common man” in society. They do not seek fame but are content with that they have or what comes on its own. They are very emotional and sensitive and can get upset quickly. They struggle hard to earn every penny. Yet they spend lavishly.

They are lovers of art and love to select and possess art treasures. While young, they love to lead a comfortable life. As days go by, they will have an increasing interest in spirituality and social reforms. Unfortunately, such people with number 4 are often misunderstood.