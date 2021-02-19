Doc Destiny: The good and bad of being 'Number 1'

Today’s date being February 19, in today's column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 1 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th and 28th of any month have a huge influence of number 1 in their lives.

The planet ruling No.1 is Sun (Surya). All numbers begin from Number 1 just as the sun is the centre point and all planets revolved around it similarly Number 1 people enjoy the same status in the life. Number 1 persons have a special identity and very individualistic. Number 1 is denoted as king, father, head, and leader in any group. They are born leaders. Number 1 denotes the Supreme Being, and God. It also signifies that a person takes birth and goes away alone. The day allotted is Sunday and deity is Surya. The characteristics governed by No.1 Sun people are:

POSITIVE QUALITIES

Ambitious

Independent in thought & action.

Active and energetic

Intelligent

Good advisors and counselors

Good orator

Generous

Broad minded

Loyal to family and friend

Secretive and can keep secrets well

Methodical / Systematic

Lover of beauty, art and nature

Optimistic

Logical / Practical

Good judge of character

Strong memory

Strong will power

Enthusiasm

Research attitude

Attractive personality

Determination

Authority

Versatility

Quest for knowledge

Sociability

Benevolence

Care & respect for others

Self-confidence

Punctual

Inspirational

Sensitive

NEGATIVE QUALITIES