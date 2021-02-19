Lifestyle

Doc Destiny: The good and bad of being 'Number 1'

By Dr Biindu Khuraana

Today’s date being February 19, in today's column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 1 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th and 28th of any month have a huge influence of number 1 in their lives.

The planet ruling No.1 is Sun (Surya). All numbers begin from Number 1 just as the sun is the centre point and all planets revolved around it similarly Number 1 people enjoy the same status in the life. Number 1 persons have a special identity and very individualistic. Number 1 is denoted as king, father, head, and leader in any group. They are born leaders. Number 1 denotes the Supreme Being, and God. It also signifies that a person takes birth and goes away alone. The day allotted is Sunday and deity is Surya. The characteristics governed by No.1 Sun people are:

POSITIVE QUALITIES

  • Ambitious

  • Independent in thought & action.

  • Active and energetic

  • Intelligent

  • Good advisors and counselors

  • Good orator

  • Generous

  • Broad minded

  • Loyal to family and friend

  • Secretive and can keep secrets well

  • Methodical / Systematic

  • Lover of beauty, art and nature

  • Optimistic

  • Logical / Practical

  • Good judge of character

  • Strong memory

  • Strong will power

  • Enthusiasm

  • Research attitude

  • Attractive personality

  • Determination

  • Authority

  • Versatility

  • Quest for knowledge

  • Sociability

  • Benevolence

  • Care & respect for others

  • Self-confidence

  • Punctual

  • Inspirational

  • Sensitive

NEGATIVE QUALITIES

  • Lack of politeness in speech

  • Shrewdness

  • Dictatorship

  • Stubbornness and obstinacy

  • Dogmatic

  • Hastiness

  • Egoistic

  • Attention seeking

  • Unsteady

  • Hot tempered

  • Over confidence

  • Absence of fore sight

  • Nervousness

  • Domination

  • Show man ship

  • False Pride

  • Jealousy

  • Whimsical

  • Extravagance and spendthrift

  • Aloofness

  • Interference

  • Vanity

  • Inflexibility

  • Impertinence

    Birth Number 19: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 9, Mars. This combination increases the luck factor in life. It brings happiness and success in every field. People who are born on 19th are blessed with good name and fame. Such individuals meet challenges and overcome them with ease. They are the true winners.

    However, a typical Number 1 (1+9) makes them obstinate, short tempered and egoist. They enjoy very high status and are materially successful. They are helpful, cooperative and generous. They are more fortunate than those born on the 1st and the 10th.

