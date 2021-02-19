Doc Destiny: The good and bad of being 'Number 1'

Today’s date being February 19, in today's column, we will discuss the significance and importance of Number 1 and the unique qualities, characteristics of people who have an association with this number. Individuals who are born on the 1st, 10th and 28th of any month have a huge influence of number 1 in their lives.
The planet ruling No.1 is Sun (Surya). All numbers begin from Number 1 just as the sun is the centre point and all planets revolved around it similarly Number 1 people enjoy the same status in the life. Number 1 persons have a special identity and very individualistic. Number 1 is denoted as king, father, head, and leader in any group. They are born leaders. Number 1 denotes the Supreme Being, and God. It also signifies that a person takes birth and goes away alone. The day allotted is Sunday and deity is Surya. The characteristics governed by No.1 Sun people are:
POSITIVE QUALITIES
Ambitious
Independent in thought & action.
Active and energetic
Intelligent
Good advisors and counselors
Good orator
Generous
Broad minded
Loyal to family and friend
Secretive and can keep secrets well
Methodical / Systematic
Lover of beauty, art and nature
Optimistic
Logical / Practical
Good judge of character
Strong memory
Strong will power
Enthusiasm
Research attitude
Attractive personality
Determination
Authority
Versatility
Quest for knowledge
Sociability
Benevolence
Care & respect for others
Self-confidence
Punctual
Inspirational
Sensitive
NEGATIVE QUALITIES
Lack of politeness in speech
Shrewdness
Dictatorship
Stubbornness and obstinacy
Dogmatic
Hastiness
Egoistic
Attention seeking
Unsteady
Hot tempered
Over confidence
Absence of fore sight
Nervousness
Domination
Show man ship
False Pride
Jealousy
Whimsical
Extravagance and spendthrift
Aloofness
Interference
Vanity
Inflexibility
Impertinence
Birth Number 19: This is a combination of Number 1, Sun and Number 9, Mars. This combination increases the luck factor in life. It brings happiness and success in every field. People who are born on 19th are blessed with good name and fame. Such individuals meet challenges and overcome them with ease. They are the true winners.
However, a typical Number 1 (1+9) makes them obstinate, short tempered and egoist. They enjoy very high status and are materially successful. They are helpful, cooperative and generous. They are more fortunate than those born on the 1st and the 10th.