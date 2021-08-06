Doc Destiny: Significance of repeated numbers

What do the repeated numbers indicate?

Many a time you may find repeated numbers like 111 or 222 used on a license plate of a vehicle or on a wall clock or any other decorative or daily use item. Such numbers grab your attention must faster. There is a reason for this.

Let us understand the mystery of various recurring numbers...

111: Manifesting what you are focusing on, to be aware of our thoughts and feelings, all the time streamlining oneself, prioritising oneself. 111 indicates the strength to leave the past behind. It also allows a true individuality to wake up as we are ready to make a difference. It denotes that we are ready to start something new.

2222: It signals that a new divine pattern and sign is about to start in your life. It indicates growth, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, connections, partnership, wisdom, and intuition. It also signifies love, faith, and trust. The number tells you that your dreams are about to come true. A miraculous change, some peace and harmony encouragement, moving on the right path, having patience and motivation, etc is a sign of 2222.

3333: This indicates a divine reminder that God the universal source is the great creator and he’s around you answering your questions. There is a divine intervention of spiritual higher energy and it carries a strong spiritual message directly from a higher energy. The purpose of life is to be found, use your opportunity, talents, open your hearts and desires. This number also symbolises new learnings and finding a higher purpose in life.

4444: This is a number for protection and encouragement. It is a sign that you are following the right path. It reinforces you to feel confident and supported at all times. Repeated 4 indicates that someone is trying to communicate with you. It is a sign to stop worrying. Alternatively, it also is a symbol of miraculous financial luck. It is also a confirmation number that you are entering a new spiritual path and it will benefit you tremendously.