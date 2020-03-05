Doc Destiny: Significance of Holi colours

Holi, the festival of colours is around the corner! Other than Diwali, Holi is another major festival which is celebrated not just across the nation but across the globe. And before you feast on gujiyas, guzzle thandais and get drenched in colourful water and smear gulal on faces, know what is the significance of each colour and how Holi colours are associated with human personality and emotions. So before singing out loud rang barse and read what each rang says...

RED: This is associated with life and passion. The senses respond to this colour, and it is believed to speed up metabolic processes. People who like red are assertive and energetic. The colour stimulates the senses and emotions.

BLUE: This colour is associated with truth, tranquillity and fidelity. This is believed to induce relaxation. People who like this colour are believed to be loyal and sensitive.

GREEN: This is regarded as the colour of money. It indicates the permanence of life. It is associated with new life. This colour has healing properties. It also signifies nature.

PURPLE: In the west, this is the symbol of royalty. It is associated with mystery and wisdom. People who like this colour tend to be spiritual.

WHITE: It is associated with innocence and chastity. It represents peace and love. It indicates people who absorb well and are flexible in life.

ORANGE: This increases appetite and induces relaxation. This colour is associated with generous people with strong loyalties. It stimulates creativity and ambition.

YELLOW: This is sacred and is considered auspicious. It is associated with warmth and wisdom. This colour is believed to increase stress. Those who like yellow colour tend to be talkative. It is favourable for people in marketing and law.