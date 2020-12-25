Doc Destiny: Numerology & Christmas

Today’s date being December 25, it is the day when Jesus Christ was born. Let’s try to understand the influence of numerology on the days that match with Christmas. The birth of Jesus Christ is celebrated on December 25, which brings down to Number 7 (2+5 = 7). In astrology, Number 7 represents Neptune, which is called as Ketu in Indian astronomy.

The things which are beyond our comprehension and which are considered divine are divided in seven. Number 7 has the ability to control human powers as per the dictates of God. The divine art of music has sapta swaras, seven notes. Similarly, there exists a group of sapta rishis, sapta sagars, sapta kanyakas, sapta lokas, sapta naadis and seven lives.

Seven colours of the rainbow, seven days of the week, seven pheras, 52 weeks in a year, seven continents, seven oceans, seven wonders of the world, etc. everything that is divine, prominent and phenomenal is somewhere or the other has a connection with Number 7.

People who are born on 7th, 16th and 25th of any month have a major influence of Number 7 on their lives. Number 7 makes people religious and orthodox. Such individuals believe in practising age-old religious traditions and teachings. They will have implicit faith in the doctrines of their religion. Number 7 people will not be attracted by philosophy. Their leaning will be more towards natural and mystic powers like yoga and occultism which are normally not known to many. Though they are deeply interested in spiritual thinking and practice, they never become totally detached from the world.

If we breakdown today’s date, 25-12-2020, it brings down to 14 and eventually to Number 5, since 1+4 =5. In numerology, Number 5 indicates connections and balancing. It also denotes five senses and five elements of the world. People who have an association with Number 5 tend to blend in the harmonious and friendly atmosphere very quickly.

This year, instead of celebrating Christmas with all pomp and show, try to spread joy and cheer by donating money to the needy and sending gifts to your near and dear ones. It will add to the happiness quotient in your life.