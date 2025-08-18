No Straps, Skirts Or Fussy Details! Musician Anoushka Shankar's Outfit Paired With Mom's Heirloom Jewellery Make Her Look Like A Movie Star

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 18, 2025
Anoushka Shankar, daughter of the legendary Ravi Shankar is a maestro in playing sitar herself
All images from Canva
She recently played three albums at the Royal Albert Hall and took to Instagram to share the news with her fans
In her post, she explained how grateful she is to designer Amit Agarwal who created a custom outfit for her that allows her no distraction and all the comfort while playing the instrument on stage
She wore a contemporary draped saree with a shoulder cut on one side. It was crafted in Crafted in rich black fabric with intricate golden embroidery
The upper half is structured and pleated, offering both comfort and grace while performing on stage
She paired the outfit with her mom's heirloom jewellery that included a choker necklace, jhumkas, and bangles
This saree design he design allowed her ease of movement while playing the sitar, merging functionality with elegance
